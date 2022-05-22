Gauri Khan Wishes 'Birthday Girl' Suhana Khan With A Gorgeous Pic

Gauri Khan shared daughter Suhana's picture. (courtesy: gaurikhan)

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has turned a year older today (May 22), and the mother has dropped an adorable wish on her Instagram handle. Gauri shared a beautiful picture of Suhana and wrote, "Birthday girl". In the image, the soon-to-be actress is looking pretty in a pink printed coat paired with pink pants and matching heels. She accessorised her look with golden hoop earrings. Soon after Gauri shared the post, her industry friends flooded the comment section with wishes. Suhana also reacted to the post by dropping several emoticons.

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, "Happy birthday my darling," ace designer Manish Malhotra wrote, "happy birthday @suhanakhan2," followed by a heart emoticon. Sohail Khan's ex-wife and Gauri's BFF Seema Kiran Sajdeh wrote, "Happy birthday Su" and Sanjay Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday Suhaana".

Here have a look at her post:

Suhana Khan is soon going to make her big Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Boney Kapoor's youngest daughter Khushi Kapoor. The makers recently released the teaser of the upcoming movie giving glimpses of Suhana, Agastya and Khushi's characters.

Sharing the teaser, proud mommy Gauri Khan wrote, "Congratulations... all the best to all the amazing kids and team of #TheArchies . And who better than @zoieakhtar to guide them through this journey!! You did it @suhanakhan2!!!!!!!"

Even Shah Rukh Khan shared the teaser and wrote a sweet note giving a piece of advice to his baby girl. He wrote, "Remember @suhanakhan2 you are never going to be perfect....but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor....the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep....the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you....u have come a long way baby....but the road to peoples heart is unending.....stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be Light....Camera and Action! Signed Another Actor."

Coming back to Suhana Khan's debut film, The Archies, it will release on Netflix next year. It is a Hindi adaptation of the popular comic The Archies.