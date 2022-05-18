Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Khan Is 'The Champ' As She Nails Kakasana Yoga Pose. See Pic

Suhana Khan nails a yoga pose. (courtesy: rupal_sidh)

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is preparing hard for her role in filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, and she has started it with yoga. Recently, her yoga instructor shared a picture of her nailing a yoga pose. The Archies has hit the floors and is currently been shot in Ooty. In the image, Suhana is wearing a black sports bra with matching coloured cycling shorts. Sharing the post, Rupal wrote, "Here is the darling suhanakhan2 doing the #kakasanapose just in a few classes together! The champ she is, shows on the Mat! The sweet, chirpy and Uber cool! Ever so helpful and always ready to try something new! She's one hellova explorer You're so kind and adorable both on and off screen Suhana You have a long way to go!! You're going to shine and succeed in leaps and bounds. Love ya"

Here have a look:

Well, Suhana Khan is not alone; her co-stars Dot and Alyy Khan are also undergoing yoga training with her in the same class. Rupal shared the posts of both of them practising yoga with a long note. Check out the posts below:

Talking about the film, The Archies also stars Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Boney Kapoor's youngest daughter Khushi Kapoor. The film is the Bollywood adaptation of a famous comic book of the same name. In the film, Suhana Khan will be playing the role of Veronica.

A few days ago, makers released the teaser of The Archies and unveiled their characters. Sharing the teaser, Shah Rukh Khan wrote an adorable note giving her a few tips, he wrote, "Remember @suhanakhan2 you are never going to be perfect....but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor....the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep....the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you....u have come a long way baby....but the road to peoples heart is unending.....stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be Light....Camera and Action! Signed Another Actor."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suhana Khan's Bollywood debut film, The Archies, will premiere on Netflix next year.