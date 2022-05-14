'Go Kick Some A**': Aryan Khan's Shout Out To Sister Suhana Ahead Of Acting Debut

Suhana Khan in a still from The Archies teaser. (courtesy: YouTube)

Suhana Khan's friends and family flooded social media with congratulatory wishes on her Bollywood debut. She will step into the Hindi film industry with Zoya Akhtar's Bollywood adaptation of The Archies. After Suhana's dad Shah Rukh Khan and mom Gauri, her brother Aryan Khan gave a big shout out on social media. On his Instagram story, he shared a poster of the film and he wrote in his caption: "Best of love baby sister. Go kick some a** Teaser looks awesome. Everyone looks great. All of you will kill it." This is what Aryan Khan posted:

Screenshot of Aryan Khan's Instagram story.

This is what Suhana's parents SRK and Gauri Khan posted:

Aryan Khan was arrested in a drugs case by the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) on October 2, last year after a raid on a cruise ship that was sailing off Mumbai's coastline. He was granted bail by the Bombay High Court a few weeks later. In terms of work, Aaryan Khan attended the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction along with his sister Suhana Khan earlier this year. The siblings filled in for dad Shah Rukh Khan, co-owner of the team Kolkata Knight Riders, who did not attend the auction.

Speaking to David Letterman in 2019, Shah Rukh revealed that his son Aryan has no plans of pursuing acting as a career: "Aryan doesn't have what it takes to be an actor and he realises that too but he's a good writer. I think wanting to be an actor has to come from within. Something you really need to do and find a set of skill that helps you do it and learn it. But I think I realised it from him when he said that to me. He came to me and said, 'I don't think I want to act'," Shah Rukh Khan said during the interview.