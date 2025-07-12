Mini Mathur Breaks Silence On Her Exit From <i>Indian Idol</i>: "They Didn't Want A Pregnant Host"

TV host Mini Mathur recently opened up about her exit from Indian Idol, the singing reality show that made her a household name.

What's Happening

In a conversation with Vickey Lalwani on his YouTube channel, Mini revealed that her exit from the show was not a personal decision but stemmed from the show's producers choosing to replace her during her pregnancy.

"I didn't get bored with Indian Idol. They changed the hosts after Season 6. After that, they had both Hussain and I or maybe Hussain did one more. I was upset with only one thing. Only once. When I was in Season 4, I was expecting my daughter and they said, 'I don't think Indian audiences are ready to have a pregnant host.' And I was like, but my identity is linked with Indian Idol," she said.

Mini, who hosted the show with Hussain Kuwajerwala for multiple seasons, added, "I was very popular as their host. And internationally, there are pregnant hosts doing all kinds of shows - Project Runway, for one. But I just felt very, very upset. So what if I'm pregnant? How does that change anything?"

Although she returned for Season 6, it turned out to be her last. "Season 6 was my last season," she confirmed, adding, "No, I hadn't decided to not go further. They just changed the hosts, and that was that. And I was okay with that."

Background

Mini also spoke about how her approach to reality television changed when producers began pushing for scripted emotional content. "Somebody just said 'create'... I think there were two actors - maybe Dharam ji and someone else - and they asked me to recreate a moment. When we started Indian Idol Season 1, there was no such thing as moments. Moments got created because we were real."

She added, "The moment you ask me to engineer an emotion and pretend like it just happened, I'm out of it. Because I want to be real. I can't be an actor on a reality show."

Mini also criticised the growing trend of emotional manipulation in reality shows. "I found that very manipulative... Why did Indian Idol Season 1, 2, and 3 do so well? Because we were being real. These were real people. Real tears."