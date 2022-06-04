IIFA 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Abhishek - Twinning And Winning On The Green Carpet

IIFA 2022: Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan on the green carpet.

The award season officially kickstarted in Bollywood with this year's IIFA in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night and how. Equally glamourous was the red carpet, or in this case, the green carpet. Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor and other A-listers walked the green carpet at the beginning of the ceremony. One couple, however, that stood out as always, were Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and husband Abhishek Bachchan. The star couple were the definition of perfect as they walked together, dressed in matching black outfits. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was stunning as ever in a black Rohit Bal outfit with floral accents on it, while Abhishek complemented her in a black tux, which he accessorized with quirky glasses.

See photos of the Bachchans' green carpet moments here:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan on the green carpet.

Abhishek and Aishwarya, co-stars of Umrao Jaan, Guru, Kuch Naa Kaho and Raavan among others, got married on April 20, 2007. The couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011.

The actress will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the 2018 musical Fanney Khan, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She had also dubbed for the Hindi version of the 2019 film Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, starring Angelina Jolie.

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Dasvi, co-starring Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam. He will also star in Ghoomer, for which he began shooting on his birthday this year. He will also be seen in the next pat of Amazon Prime Video's Breathe: Into the Shadows.