IIFA Rocks 2023: Kriti Sanon, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan And Others On The Green Carpet

Celebs on the IIFA Rocks green carpet.

Bollywood's award season kickstarted with IIFA Rocks (International Indian Film Academy Awards) on Friday night in Abu Dhabi. The main awards will take place tonight. Bollywood stars put their best fashion foot forward at IIFA Rocks green carpet. Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon led the celeb roll call at the event. Rajkummar Rao and Farah Khan hosted the event. Nora Fatehi, Rakul Preet Singh, Vijay Varma, Esha Gupta and other stars were also pictured at the event. See photos from last night here:

Kriti Sanon wore a black Richard Quinn gown on the green carpet and she was an absolute vision.

Salman Khan suited up for the occasion.

Abhishek Bachchan greeted the shutterbugs with folded hands.

Vicky Kaushal was all smiles at the event.

Red alert for Nora Fatehi. She opted for a red spandex dress.

Rakul Preet Singh looked pretty as ever in white.

Varun Dhawan on the green carpet.

Vijay Varma never gets his red carpet looks wrong. In this case, green carpet.

Rajkummar Rao, who hosted IIFA Rocks, posed on the green carpet like this.

Farah Khan co-hosted IIFA Rocks with Rajkummar Rao.

Hello there, Radhika Madan.

Sanjana Sanghi was all smiles on the green carpet.

Esha Gupta added bling to the event.

Urvashi Rautela showed up in an OTT outfit.

The IIFA Awards are slated to take place in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night. The award show will be hosted by Manmarziyaan co-stars Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan.