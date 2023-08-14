Watch: Video Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Daughter Aaradhya From A School Event Goes Viral

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: aaradhyaraibachchanofficial)

Aaradhya Bachchan – daughter of Bollywood superstars Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai – has been the cynosure of all eyes ever since she was born. Over the years, fans of the Bachchan family have also extended their love and affection to Aaradhya, when she is clicked by the paparazzi at events that she attends with her parents. Now, a video of Aaradhya at a school event has gone viral on social media. In the clip, the teenager is seen dressed in her school uniform, interacting with friends while holding a guitar in her hand. Sharing the clip, a fan page dedicated to Aaradhya said, “A small glimpse of Aaradhya from her school event last month!”

Meanwhile, Aaradhya Bachchan is a regular fixture on her mother Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram timeline. A few weeks ago, on the occasion of Aishwarya Rai's mom Vrinda Rai's birthday, the actress shared an image with her mom and Aaradhya and wrote, “Dearest darling Mommy- Dodda. Happy birthday and love you. God bless you always with much happiness, peace, best health, joy, bliss, love and all his truest blessings.”

On another occasion, Aishwarya Rai also shared a lovely image with Aaradhya and wrote, “My love… my life… I love you, my Aaradhya,” and dropped a bunch of heart emojis.

In response, Abhishek Bachchan dropped a heart emoji.

Before that, Aishwarya Rai shared another lovely picture with Aaradhya clicked in a temple and said, “Gratitude. Thank you so much for all your immense love, warmest wishes, blessings and so much positivity…Much love always. God Bless.”

In response, Abhishek Bachchan, Bipasha Basu, Dabboo Ratnani, and Manish Malhotra, among others responded with heart emojis. Fans of the stars also flooded the comments section with compliments.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have been married since 2007. They welcomed Aaradhya in 2011.