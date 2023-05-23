Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Celebrates Mom Vrinda's Birthday With Aaradhya By Her Side

Aishwarya with mom Vrinda and daughter Aaradhya.(courtesy: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared an adorable picture from her mother Vrinda Rai's birthday celebrations on her Instagram profile on Tuesday night. The picture features Aishwarya and her mom happily posing together. The picture also features Aishwarya and Abhishek's daughter Aaradhya in the frame. The trio can be seen smiling ear-to-ear. Aishwarya captioned the post: "Dearest darling mommy dodda. Happy birthday and love you. God bless you always with much happiness, peace, best health, joy, bliss, love and all his truest blessings." The actress added a couple of heart, evil eye and cake emojis to the post.

Take a look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's post here:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a Cannes veteran, attended the 76th edition of the eponymous film festival last week. Aaradhya had accompanied mom Aishwarya to the fest. This year, the actress appeared on the red carpet only once for the screening of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. For her red carpet appearance, she wore a silver gown with a giant black bow and an even bigger silver hood and train.

See the red carpet look here:

Off the red carpet, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a sequined emerald green Valentino outfit. See the pictures here:

Abhishek and Aishwarya, co-stars of Umrao Jaan, Guru, Kuch Naa Kaho and Raavan among others, got married on April 20, 2007. The couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011.

In terms of work, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2 alongside Trisha, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi.