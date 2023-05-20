Cannes Done, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Flies Home. See Airport Pics With Daughter Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya at the Mumbai airport.

Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who attended the film festival for the 21st time this year, returned to Mumbai in the early hours of Saturday. Aishwarya was pictured with daughter Aaradhya as she made her way out of the Mumbai airport. For the airport look, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opted for printed top that she paired with black pants of sorts. She accessorised her look with a Dolce & Gabbana tote. The mother-daughter duo were all smiles as they were pictured at the airport. This year, the actress appeared on the red carpet only once for the screening of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

See airport pictures here:

On Friday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posted pictures of her sole red carpet appearance that she made in a silver gown with a giant black bow and an even bigger silver hood and train to go with it.

Off the red carpet, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore this emerald green Valentino outfit. One word - stunning.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Film Companion's Anupama Chopra, Aishwarya was asked what her daughter "takes away from her experience" at Cannes. She replied, "Isn't that a question that she should be answering? At some point of time in her life, I guess, she will. And that's when we'll know what she really takes away. It is really about just being together, it's familiar to her, she knows everybody here, it is really about like reuniting with friends, coming back here to Cannes, it is an experience that is so familiar to her. he (Aaradhya) is a lot like me in that sense that we are people's people. It begins with that. She loves the play, she loves the vibe. Am sure she gets the fact that this is really a film festival. It is really about the world of cinema."