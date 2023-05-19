Aishwarya Rai Bachchan On Aaradhya's Cannes Experience: 'She Knows Everybody Here'

Aishwarya with Aaradhya. (courtesy: diehardfanofaishwaryarai_arb)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is at the French Riviera for the 76th Cannes Film Festival, opened up about her daughter Aaradhya's takeaways from the prestigious event. Aaradhya has been accompanying the actress to Cannes for the past few years and now, the “experience” of the film festival is “familiar” to her. In an interview with Film Companion's Anupama Chopra, Aishwarya was asked what her daughter “takes away from her experience” at the renowned film festival. The actress replied: “Isn't that a question that she should be answering?” and laughed, before continuing: “At some point of time in her life, I guess, she will. And that's when we'll know what she really takes away. It is really about just being together, it's familiar to her, she knows everybody here, it is really about like reuniting with friends, coming back here to Cannes, it is an experience that is so familiar to her.”

As per the actress, Aaradhya is just like her - “people's people” – and that's why, she loves being at the Cannes Film Festival, where she enjoys the play and the vibe.

“She (Aaradhya) is a lot like me in that sense that we are people's people. It begins with that. She loves the play, she loves the vibe. Am sure she gets the fact that this is really a film festival. It is really about the world of cinema. It is wonderful to see in our kids that there is respect, there is recognition of this amazing work of cinema and am sure it is all getting soaked in (in Aaradhya),” added Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been spreading her magic at the Cannes Film Festival since 2002. Her first red carpet appearance was in a Neeta Lulla saree, followed by a set of Indo-western outfits over the years. The actress and Aaradhya had a warm welcome at the French Riviera on Wednesday.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, on her Instagram profile, has posted pictures of her looks at the Cannes Film Festival so far. She opted for a green Valentino dress for interviews and a silver hooded Sophie Couture fit for the red carpet.

In terms of work, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been garnering praise for her performance in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan-2. The film also starred Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi.