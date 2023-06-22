Viral: 1994 Clip Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Walking The Ramp Thrills The Internet

Still from a image shared on Twitter. (courtesy: Aishusforever/a>)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most recognisable Bollywood stars across the globe and for good reason. The superstar, who won the Miss World pageant in 1994, has for long been described as one of the most beautiful women in the world. Nearly three decades later, the description continues to follow her faithfully. Earlier this week, fans of Aishwarya Rai were in for a surprise when a vintage video of the actress walking the ramp in 1994 – the same year she won Miss World – surfaced on Reddit and went viral in no time. The video features Aishwarya Rai sashaying down the ramp in a black dress. Offering details, the caption of the Reddit post says, “Rare clip of Aishwarya Rai walking the ramp for Pierre Cardin at the Oberoi Hotel, Mumbai, 1994.”

Fans of the star lost no time in praising Aishwarya Rai for her grace and poise on the ramp. One user said, “I mean, she'd beat even any of the best American supermodels till date on her poise and the sheer elegance and eccentricity she possesses while presenting herself.”

“Her and Sushmita [Sen], both amazing at the runway. None of the Miss India's after that were this good,” opined another user.

Watch the video here:

Just last month, another set of throwback images featuring Aishwarya Rai alongside Shah Rukh Khan went viral on social media. The pictures in question were from the actress' appearance at the Cannes Film Festival for the screening of their film Devdas back in 2002. In the photos, Aishwarya can be seen in a yellow saree, while SRK can be seen in a tuxedo.

Speaking of Aishwarya Rai and throwbacks, Shahid Kapoor – one of Bollywood's most popular stars – recently recalled working as a background dancer in Subhash Ghai's Taal, headlined by the actress. In a chat with RJ Rohini of Radio Nasha, Shahid said that shooting alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the song Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaave was the “worst and the best day of my life at that time.”

“No one knows this, but that day I met with an accident. I used to ride my motorcycle and I fell off it. So, I remember I reached the set very flustered because I had fallen off and I was like, what just happened to me? And that was the day this happened (special appearance with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) with me. I'll always remember it as the worst and the best day of my life at that time,” he said.

You can watch the song here. Pause at 2:19 to spot Shahid Kapoor.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II. She received widespread acclaim for her performance as Nandini in the film.