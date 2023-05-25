Cannes Throwback: When Shah Rukh Khan And Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Lit Up The French Riviera

Aishwarya and SRK in a throwback. (courtesy: weddingspaparazzi)

With all the buzz around Cannes Film Festival, which is often eclipsed by the grand costumes, fans found the opportunity to look back at a moment that was both - iconic in terms of India's movie history at Cannes and yet utterly fashionable. A section of the Internet dug out a couple of throwback pictures of the time when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan attended the film fest for the screening of their film Devdas back in 2002. In the pictures, Aishwarya can be seen in a yellow saree, while SRK can be seen in a tux.

See the trending pictures here:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the film festival for the 21st time this year. She walked the red carpet only once during her time in the French Riviera this year. Here's her red carpet look:

Devdas, which released in 2002, is an adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's novel of the same name. In 1955, director Bimal Roy made a film on the same novel with late actor Dilip Kumar as the eponymous Devdas, Suchitra Sen as Paro and Vyjayanthimala as Chandramukhi. In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's version, Shah Rukh, played the titular role, while Madhuri played the role of courtesan Chandramukhi, who was completely devoted to Devdas in the film. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played the role of Paro, a part of the complicated love triangle.

Meanwhile, the Indian attendees at the film festival this year included actors Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Varma, Sara Ali Khan, Urvashi Rautela, Mouni Roy. Aditi Rao Hydari and Anushka Sharma are expected to walk the red carpet soon. Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy, starring Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat screened at the film fest on Wednesday.