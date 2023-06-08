For Shahid Kapoor, Taal Shoot With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Was The 'Worst And The Best Day'

A still from Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaave. (courtesy: YouTube)

Shahid Kapoor is one of the leading Bollywood stars now. But his journey in the entertainment industry started as a background dancer. He was a part of choreographer Shiamak Davar's dance group, because of which he got the opportunity to star as a background dancer in a few films, including Subhash Ghai's Taal. In a chat with RJ Rohini of Radio Nasha, Shahid described shooting for Taal alongside lead actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the “worst and the best day of my life at that time.” Shahid recalled that he was on his way to shoot the Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaave song when he met with an accident. “No one knows this, but that day I met with an accident. I used to ride my motorcycle and I fell off it. So, I remember I reached the set very flustered because I had fallen off and I was like, what just happened to me? And that was the day this happened (special appearance with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) with me. I'll always remember it as the worst and the best day of my life at that time,” said Shahid Kapoor. Taal featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan alongside Anil Kapoor and Akshaye Khanna.

If you don't remember the Shahid Kapoor shot in the film, don't worry, we are here to help. Pause at 02:19 and that's it.

Shahid Kapoor made his acting debut with the 2003 film Ishq Vishk, which was a hit. But before that and his appearance in Taal, he also starred in Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor's Dil To Pagal Hai as a background dancer. It isn't the actor's “favourite memory” though. He explained: “Dil To Pagal Hai was really nervous… I have no favourite memories. My hair was bouncing around too much and I was spoiling the shot so I was really nervous. I had just joined Shiamak's troupe, so I was probably one of the rookies there. I was just nervous all the time. I was a nervous wreck, just hoping I don't mess things up.”

Shahid Kapoor featured in the Le Gayi song, starring Karisma Kapoor. You can easily spot him at the 03:43 shot of the music video.

Shahid Kapoor is busy promoting his next film, Bloody Daddy. It will premiere on Jio Cinema tomorrow.