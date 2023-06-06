Marriage According To Shahid Kapoor: "Guy A Mess, Woman Fixes Him"

Extensive Bloody Daddy promotions are keeping Shahid Kapoor busy these days. During the promotional duties of the film, in an interaction with Film Companion, the actor opened up about his definition of marriage. When asked, "Which avatar of yours does the Mrs like the most," Shahid replied, "I think you should ask her." He added, "I hope she likes some avatar of mine. But you know, recently I told Mira, like you know, I finally have figured this out that this entire marriage thing is just about one thing you know. It's that the guy was a mess and the woman came in to fix him. So the rest of this life is going to be a journey of being fixed and becoming a decent person. That pretty much is what life is about."

Shahid married Mira Rajput in July in 2015. Their daughter Misha was born a year later in August. Shahid and Mira are also parents to a son named Zain, who they welcomed in the year 2018. Shahid Kapoor, during his appearance on Koffee With Karan 7 last year, said that marrying Mira Rajput was the "best thing that happened in my life." He added, "I feel she brings so much into my world and she balances me out and she makes me feel very normal and we have beautiful children. And I am very thankful for that."

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Raj and DK's crime thriller series Farzi. Before that, he featured in the sports drama Jersey, in which he played the role of a cricketer. The original film was made in Telugu and it starred Nani in the lead role. The actor will also be seen in an untitled romantic film with Kriti Sanon and the action thriller Bloody Daddy.