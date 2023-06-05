Shahid Kapoor Reveals He Was 'Semi-Embarrassed' When He First Met Wife Mira Rajput

Image was shared by Mira Rajput. (courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Shahid Kapoor, who awaits the release of Bloody Daddy, opened up about his arranged marriage and his first meeting with Mira Rajput. The actor married Mira in 2015. In an interview with Humans Of Bombay, the actor said he was 33 or 34 at that time and was “very lonely.” He added, “I would win awards and would come back home and share them with my dog. I was like, ‘Yeh kya life hai (what is this life), what is the point of all this.' You need to share your life with somebody. I was single and I was happy, life was great. I was self-sustained. I was living on my own. I had been earning for a long time so I was independent. Beyond a point, I was a man, nobody would ask me questions. My parents were also like, ‘Now you are a grown-up, do your own stuff.' But I felt very lonely and I wanted to have an immediate family.”

Shahid Kapoor revealed that he was craving “companionship.” The actor said: “You have your parents but after a certain age, it is very different. You want somebody your age, you want somebody who you can connect with, you crave that companionship. I was kind of open to meeting somebody I could settle down with. My biggest fear was that I live a slightly schizophrenic reality. Because one side of me is this spiritual, no alcohol, vegetarian and meditation type and another side of me is like an actor, glamour. So, I was looking for someone who could understand at least one of these sides.”

When Shahid Kapoor first met Mira Rajput, he was “semi-embarrassed” because she was over 10 years younger to him. “Me and Mira met and (the first meeting) was great. We met and she was all of 20 years old and I was 34 years old, so, I was like, ‘Ye toh bahut chhoti hai yar, kya hai ye, kaise hoga ye (she is too young, what is this?).' I was semi-embarrassed at that time but once we started talking, she was very mature and very sure of herself,” said the actor.

Shahid Kapoor added, “She (Mira Rajput) had a strong individual personality. She didn't care that I was an actor. It didn't seem to bother her. She was normal. And I think that's what I crave. I crave normalcy. Because I am always surrounded by people who see me as the star but not as a person. And in your personal life, that's what you want. You want to come home, have a normal life, be normal, be stupid, look bad, eat rubbish. You want regular stuff, because the rest of the time you are going to do the rest of the stuff (showbiz).”

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput welcomed daughter Misha in August 2016 and their son Zain was born in September 2018.