Pics: Mira Rajput, Mrunal Thakur And Others Watch Shahid Kapoor's Bloody Daddy

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor clicked at the screening.

Ahead of the release of Bloody Daddy, a special screening of the film was held in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Shahid Kapoor, who plays the lead role in the film, was pictured arriving at the screening. Shahid's wife Mira Rajput wouldn't have missed the film for the world. The actor's Jersey co-star Mrunal Thakur was all smiles as she was pictured at the screening. Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who directed Shahid in the 2007 hit Jab We Met, also watched the film. We also spotted Shahid Kapoor's mom and veteran actor Neliima Azeem at the screening. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani were also attended the screening.

See photos from the Bloody Daddy screening here:

Bloody Daddy also features Sanjay Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal and Diana Penty. The film has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and it has been produced by Jyoti Deshpande. The film is slated to release on June 9 on Jio Cinema.

In terms of work, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Raj and DK's crime thriller series Farzi. Before that, he featured in the sports drama Jersey, in which he played the role of a cricketer. The original film was made in Telugu and it stars Nani in the lead role. The actor will also be seen in an untitled romantic film with Kriti Sanon. Shahid Kapoor is best-known for his performances in films such as Udta Punjab, Haider, Jab We Met, "Padmaavat" and Ishq Vishk and the 2019 hit Kabir Singh, co-starring Kiara Advani, to name a few.