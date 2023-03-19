Genelia D'Souza Had To Wake Up at 6:30 On A Sunday Morning But...

Genelia D'Souza shared this picture. (courtesy: geneliad)

Actress Genelia D'Souza is a powerhouse talent who wears many hats. In addition to being one of India's most beloved actresses, she is also an entrepreneur and producer. Additionally, she also takes her roles as a wife and mother seriously and this is reflected in several of her social media posts. A case in point is her latest Instagram post in which she revealed why her Sunday started early. She revealed that instead of sleeping late on the holiday, she was out and about thanks to her sons' early morning football session. Sharing a video of herself from inside a car, Genelia said, “Sunday morning is supposed to mean waking up later but not when these two decide to play football at 6.30 am [heart emoji],” referring to her sons Riaan Deshmukh and Rahyl Deshmukh.

See the post here:

Recently, Genelia D'Souza took a trip down memory lane in an Instagram post, sharing some throwback moments from her college days. She visited her alma mater, St Andrew's College in Mumbai, to attend her niece's concert and relived some fond memories. The actress posted a video that showed glimpses of her college playground, auditorium, and even a picture of herself holding trophies and prizes from her younger days. Genelia expressed her excitement about attending her niece's concert in the same auditorium where she once performed, and said: “This week my niece Nitara who [is] all of 2 years invited me to her concert at her school @earlywonders and guess what it was going to be held in my college auditorium. @standrewscollegemumbai -- Now that's what I call truly special. The same entrance. The Same steps as my college The basketball court where we have had so many college tests and socials...And then the good old auditorium. And of course, my little baby girl performing on the same stage I once performed many years ago...Got me all nostalgic...College memories are just that all that and more.”

Genelia D'Souza is married to actor-producer Riteish Deshmukh. The couple has worked together in films such as Masti, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, Ved, and Lai Bhaari, among others. The couple – married since 2012 – welcomed their son Riaan in 2014 and son Rahyl in 2016.