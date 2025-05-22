What We Know About Sunny Deol's OTT Debut With Director Siddharth P Malhotra

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Sunny Deol will make his OTT debut in a Netflix film in 2026. The film is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Suparn Verma. It is a Hindi adaptation of the 2007 film "Death Sentence."

Lately, there has been a strong buzz making the rounds on Sunny Deol's OTT debut with a project that will be produced by Suparn Verma.

Now an exclusive report by Pinkvilla suggests that it is indeed happening, the project will drop on Netflix and will be directed by Siddharth P Malhotra.

The source told Pinkvilla, "Sunny Deol is making his Netflix debut with an action-packed feature film, and the same will be directed by Siddharth P Malhotra. The film is based on the 2007 Kevin Bacon-led Death Sentence and has been adapted in Hindi by Suparn Verma. Sunny has allotted bulk dates for the shoot and is being paid a hefty amount to spearhead the feature film."

The source further revealed that the project will start rolling in June 2025, and is slated to drop on Netflix in 2026.

On the work front, Sunny Deol's last release was Jaat with Randeep Hooda. He is now busy shooting for Border 2, which also features Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty in key roles.

"Sunny will be shooting for Border 2 until the end of June, following which he is expected to finish his prior commitments of Lahore: 1947. He then switches gears for a small schedule of Ramayana with Nitesh Tiwari, where he plays the part of Hanuman. He is in talks for multiple other films, scheduled to take off later this year. And of course, there is Gadar 3 in the writing stage. Sunny Deol is on a roll," the source concluded.

Other than the multiple projects Sunny Deol is juggling with, he also has Jaat's sequel that will take flight in 2026.