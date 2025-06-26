Film Body Urges Sunny Deol, Imtiaz Ali to Cut Ties With Diljit Dosanjh Amid <i>Sardaar Ji 3</i> Controversy

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has officially appealed to actor Sunny Deol and filmmaker Imtiaz Ali to sever all professional ties with singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, ahead of the release of his upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3 which features Pakistani actor Hania Aamir. The film is skipping a theatrical release in India, but is set for an international release on Friday.

In two separate letters addressed to Sunny Deol and Imtiaz Ali, the film body expressed the industry's deep disappointment and called for immediate disassociation from Diljit Dosanjh, who is currently facing a boycott by several industry federations in Mumbai.

In its letter to Sunny Deol, who is part of the upcoming film Border 2, the film body wrote, "Your decision to disassociate from this collaboration will reaffirm your enduring image as a true patriot and will send a strong message that national interest will always come before individual pursuits."

Border 2, the follow-up to JP Dutta's 1997 war drama Border, begun its third schedule of shooting a week ago in Pune.

Addressing Imtiaz Ali - who is reuniting with Diljit Dosanjh after Amar Singh Chamkila for an untitled love story - FWICE said, "Your involvement risks sending a deeply conflicting message, especially given your influence as a director known for socially resonant themes...

"We, therefore, strongly appeal to you to reconsider your collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh and withdraw from associating with any artist who has been officially boycotted by FWICE. Upholding the dignity of our industry and the nation must remain paramount over professional or commercial interests."

Diljit Dosanjh is in the eye of a proverbial storm after the trailer of his new film Sardaar Ji 3, which was released on Sunday on social media, featured Pakistani star Hania Aamir despite ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

The federation has also stated that it will not support any concerts, films, or collaborations involving Diljit Dosanjh going forward.

The FWICE also wrote a letter to the makers of Border 2, expressing disappointment and concern about Diljit Dosanjh's casting in the upcoming film.

The film body previously said it will not let the film release in India and also asked the Censor Board to not grant it a certificate. It also appealed to the Government of India to blacklist Diljit Dosanjh and Sardaar Ji 3 makers from film industry, also appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that their passports are revoked and their Indian citizenship is cancelled.

Also read | Diljit Dosanjh Breaks Silence On Hania Aamir-Sardaar Ji 3 Row: "Producers Ka Bohut Paisa Laga Hua Hai"