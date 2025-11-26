Girija Oak Opens Up About How Going Viral Online Has Affected Her Career: "I Am Not Getting Extra Work Offers"

Girija Oak, who has been working for more than two decades, recently appeared in a blue saree during an interview that went viral online. Soon, she became the Internet's new crush. The actress has now opened up about whether the sudden attention and increased visibility have brought any changes in her life.​

In a new interview with India Today's sister channel, The Lallantop, Girija Oak shared whether any drastic changes in her personal or professional life have taken place ever since she went viral on the Internet.​

Girija Oak said, "Someone asked if anything has changed. I said no, I'm not getting extra work offers."​

Furthermore, Girija Oak revealed that there was a downside to the newfound fame, as she received some disturbing DMs on social media.​

The actress continued, "Someone said, 'I can do anything for you, give me a chance.' Someone even asked my rate - what is the price to spend an hour with you? There are many such messages."​

"This is a strange zone. There can be a big debate on how seriously we should take this virtual space," concluded the actress.​

Girija Oak On Handling Fame

The actress had spoken about dealing with the flip side of fame in an earlier interview with News18 as well.​

She said, "Eventually, you become thick-skinned. I started acting very early in my life. I've been around for 20-25 years now. Now, when some things happen, you take them with a pinch of salt."​

"This time around, I'd be lying if I said I wasn't affected at all. I'm not an insensitive, stone-hearted person. I'm a human being, and things do get to me. But eventually, you have to work your way around it and figure out mechanisms to deal with it. What appals me sometimes is the entitlement with which men send messages. It's quite amusing. I don't know what else to say (smirks)," the actress added.​

Who Is Girija Oak?

She is best known for her work in Marathi and Hindi cinema. Girija has appeared in several Marathi films, including Gulmohar, Lajja and Navra Maza Bhavra, and has also featured in the Kannada film House Full.​

In Bollywood, Girija Oak played Jabeen in Aamir Khan's 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par. She also appeared in Shor in the City (2010) and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan (2023). She was one of the leads in the Sony TV show Ladies Special, which revolved around the lives of four women who travel by the Ladies Special local train in Mumbai.​

The actress has also starred in several OTT projects, including Modern Love: Mumbai, 13th: Some Lessons Aren't Taught in Classrooms, and, most recently, Inspector Zende, opposite Manoj Bajpayee.

