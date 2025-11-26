Girija Oak Opens Up About Men Sending Messages After Viral Deepfake Pics: "Things Will Get To Me"

Girija Oak, who has become the Internet's new crush, has opened up about the ugly side of fame and popularity that she has encountered in the last few days after pictures of her in a blue saree went viral.

The actress, who has been working for more than two decades, recently appeared in a blue saree during an interview. Pictures and clips from the interview went viral on social media in no time. The Internet started talking about her and her work. However, along with this newfound fame came unwarranted attention from men who sent direct messages to her inbox — and for obvious reasons, with vested interests.

Asked about how she handles the flip side of fame, Girija told News18, "Eventually, you become thick-skinned. I started acting very early in my life. I've been around for 20–25 years now. Now, when some things happen, you take them with a pinch of salt."

"This time around, I'd be lying if I said I wasn't affected at all. I'm not an insensitive, stone-hearted person. I'm a human being, and things do get to me. But eventually, you have to work your way around it and figure out mechanisms to deal with it. What appals me sometimes is the entitlement with which men send messages. It's quite amusing. I don't know what else to say (smirks)," the actress added.

Who Is Girija Oak?

She is best known for her work in Marathi and Hindi cinema. Girija has appeared in several Marathi films, including Gulmohar, Lajja, and Navra Maza Bhavra, and has also featured in the Kannada film House Full.

In Bollywood, Girija Oak played Jabeen in Aamir Khan's 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par. She also appeared in Shor in the City (2010) and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan (2023). She was one of the leads in the Sony TV show Ladies Special, which revolved around the lives of four women who travel by the Ladies Special local train in Mumbai.

The actress has also starred in several OTT projects, including Modern Love: Mumbai, 13th: Some Lessons Aren't Taught in Classrooms, and, most recently, Inspector Zende, opposite Manoj Bajpayee.