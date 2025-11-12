Girija Oak Reveals "Feeling Safe" While Filming Intimate Scenes With Gulshan Devaiah: "I Can Talk About It Openly Now"

Girija Oak Godbole, known for Jawan, is all set for her upcoming web series Therapy Sherapy, where she will be sharing screen space with Gulshan Devaiah. The actress had to film certain intimate scenes with Gulshan and spoke highly of how professional he was on set. She added that there were intimacy coordinators present, and that Gulshan went out of his way to ensure she felt comfortable.

In conversation with The Lallantop, Girija Oak opened up about the process of filming intimate scenes in Therapy Sherapy.

Girija said that despite planning for such scenes, there are very "few people you feel no discomfort with." She applauded Gulshan Devaiah for being one of those co-actors.

The actress said, "Gulshan brought three or four different pillows from his vanity van - one small, one big and fluffy, another stiff-and asked me to choose whichever felt most comfortable. During the scene, he must have asked me at least 16 or 17 times, 'Are you okay?'"

She continued, "He said, 'If you want to take it out, I'm totally fine with it.' That level of care and respect really touched me. For someone else, this could have been a very difficult situation. However, because it was Gulshan, I felt completely at ease. I can even talk about it openly now because he made me feel so safe. It's amazing that he's that kind of person."

Intimacy Coordinators On Set And Challenges

Girija further revealed that while filming such intimate scenes, the atmosphere is made so that actors feel comfortable, and intimacy coordinators are present. Many discussions take place beforehand so the actors performing the scene have a "clear picture of it."

Speaking of some challenges that occur while shooting such sequences, Girija added, "Once the camera starts rolling, sometimes you get stuck in a dilemma of whether to stop it or not, whether it was right or not. It's a very grey zone."

Sachin Pathak's Therapy Sherapy also features Neha Dhupia, Seema Pahwa and Manoj Pahwa in key roles. The release date is yet to be announced.

