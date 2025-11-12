Girija Oak Opens Up About Being 'Sexualised' Over Viral Blue-Saree Moment: "Friends Asked, Do You Know What's Happening on X?"

Girija Oak, who has been working in Marathi and Hindi cinema for decades, seems to be having quite the moment on social media. The Internet seems to be smitten by 'The Woman In The Blue Saree'.

However, this love on social media -- including being called "India's answer to Sydney Sweeney"﻿ and being compared to Italian star Monica Bellucci -- was some what tainted by some pages online that, according to the actor, "sexualised" her image.

What's Happening

In conversation with Hindustan Times, Girija Oak recalled when the social media frenzy started on Sunday and how she received frantic calls from friends and family.

Speaking of going viral for the first time, Girija Oak revealed, "I am amused! My phone started buzzing like crazy on Sunday evening. I was in rehearsals for my play and couldn't take calls. Suddenly, all my friends were messaging me, 'Do you know what's happening on X?'"

She continued, "One sent me a post debating if it was (actor) Priya Bapat or me! Then my devar told me some cheap handles picked up my pictures, and there was a whole 'bhabhi lover' scene happening. Some pages sexualised me. But Marathi fans said, 'You've only just discovered her! We've known her for years'."

How The Actress And Her Family Took It In Their Stride

Girija Oak said as she comes from a film family, becoming the talk of the town on the Internet did not affect her much. She said her family and she understood that they "can't control perceptions".

She said, "Fortunately, I come from a film family. My father's an actor, my father-in-law is a producer, my husband's a filmmaker. We understand one can't control perceptions. I never have to go out of my way to explain, because we're all aware of the nature of the beast. If you put yourself on a pedestal, people will talk."

"At the cost of sounding wise and old, it's a trend; it'll come and go. The work I do is here to stay. If people discover my work now, that makes me happy," concluded the actress.

About Girija Oak

Born on December 27, 1987 in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Girija Oak is the daughter of veteran Marathi actor Girish Oak and her homemaker mother Padmashree Phatak. Girija Oak is married to filmmaker Suhrud Godbole.

She is best known for her work in the Marathi and Hindi entertainment industries. Some of her well-known Marathi films include Gulmohar, Lajja, and Navra Maza Bhavra. The actress has also featured in a Kannada film titled House Full.

In Bollywood, Girija Oak played the role of Jabeen in Aamir Khan's 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par. She also appeared in Shor in the City (2010) and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan (2023). She has played one of the leads in the Sony TV show Ladies Special, which centred on the lives of four women who travel by the Ladies Special Local Train in Mumbai.

The actress has also been part of several OTT projects, such as Modern Love: Mumbai, 13th: Some Lessons Aren't Taught in Classrooms, and most recently, Inspector Zende, in which she starred opposite Manoj Bajpayee.

In A Nutshell

