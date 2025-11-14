Gulshan Devaiah Exposes Fake X Account Posing As Viral Sensation Girija Oak: "Imposter Cashing In On Crush Phase"

Girija Oak has been the talk of the town this past week, going viral on social media as the blue saree girl. The actress has even responded to the overwhelming reaction she received online. Now, Gulshan Devaiah, her co-star in the upcoming series Therapy Sherapy, has called out a fake X account impersonating her and trying to cash in on her popularity.

Gulshan Devaiah tagged Girija Oak's original X account to alert fans.

He wrote, "Imposter cashing in on #GirijaOak's crush phase. If you want to gush and crush, here she is @GirijaOak."

Have a look here:

Imposter cashing in on #GirijaOak's crush phase.

If you wanna gush & crush, here she is @GirijaOak https://t.co/F8KeIoU6Os — “SuperGullu” (@gulshandevaiah) November 14, 2025

Girija Oak On Filming Intimate Scenes With Gulshan Devaiah In Therapy Sherapy

In conversation with The Lallantop, Girija Oak opened up about filming intimate scenes in Therapy Sherapy.

Girija said that despite planning for such scenes, there are very "few people you feel no discomfort with." She praised Gulshan Devaiah as one of those co-actors.

The actress said, "Gulshan brought three or four different pillows from his vanity van - one small, one big and fluffy, another stiff - and asked me to choose whichever felt most comfortable. During the scene, he must have asked me at least 16 or 17 times, 'Are you okay?'"

She continued, "He said, 'If you want to take it out, I'm totally fine with it.' That level of care and respect really touched me. For someone else, this could have been a very difficult situation. However, because it was Gulshan, I felt completely at ease. I can even talk about it openly now because he made me feel so safe. It's amazing that he's that kind of person."

In A Nutshell

Gulshan Devaiah exposes a fake X account impersonating Girija Oak, the latest internet sensation. He tagged the correct account for the Marathi actress to set the record straight.

ALSO READ | Girija Oak Says Her "Obscene" AI-Morphed Pics Are Circulating Online: "It Worries Me How My Son Will Feel About This"