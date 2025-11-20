Diljit Dosanjh's <i>Kufar</i> Choreographers Defend "Vulgar" Leg Shot: "We Were Asked To Make A Sexy Song"

Almost a month after its release, Diljit Dosanjh's single "Kufur," featuring Manushi Chhillar in the lead, has stirred controversy over its alleged "vulgar" leg step. The audience objected to a moment where Diljit is seen standing behind a woman who lifts her leg to the line "jannat ke darwaaze kudiye," slamming it as blatant "objectification." As the controversy intensified, the choreographers of the song, Shazia Samji and Piyush Bhagat, addressed the buzz during a recent interview with Hindi Rush.

Defending the song's hook step, the duo said they were "briefed" to deliver a "sexy" song. They also added that the actors—both Diljit Dosanjh and Manushi Chhillar—were aware of the choreography and adhered to it.

What The Choreographers Said About The Hook Step

Talking about the 'jannat ke darwaaze' line, Shazia said, "Firstly, Diljit's song Kufar is great and the Jannat Ke Darwaaze sequence that you are talking about was actually our favorite portion. It's a hookline, and Diljit has sung it very nicely, so that part was going to connect with the audience. When we heard the song for the first time, we thought that sequence was great. What can we say further if the audience has picked that part?"

Piyush also added, "It's teamwork, when you make the concept, you're arranging the steps and shooting for it, everyone knows what's happening from the DOP, the star, to the dancers, everyone on the set is aware. I think it was meant to happen."

Addressing the controversy, Piyush also said, "Some people perceived it a certain way, and it's their perspective; it's a very sexy song, very international. Diljit is an international artist, and he is at number one. Not just the people in Punjab, but people all over the globe are watching him. He is catering to different cultures."

"If you see the song's teaser, it's written there, ‘Are you ready for a sexy dance?' I don't see anything negative in it; it was fun," he continued.

Shazia shared, "We just got one brief for the song, that it's a sexy song. Some people pick these things, but eventually they are talking about the song only, both negatives and positives are always said."

What Manushi Chhillar and Diljit Said About The Controversy

On October 27, Manushi Chhillar shared a cryptic post on X, hinting at the ongoing chatter, and wrote, "Not mine #iykyk. But can we please not disrespect the dancer who was simply doing her job?"

Not mine #iykyk 🙃🫶

But can we please not disrespect the dancer who was simply doing her job 🫶🫶 — Manushi Chhillar (@ManushiChhillar) October 27, 2025

In another X post (dated October 23), she wrote about her experience from the shoot, "Sometimes the most spontaneous moments turn into the most memorable ones. I had just recovered from the flu, hadn't been working out, and honestly didn't feel ready in any way to be in front of the camera, especially in this avatar! But when @diljitdosanjh's song came along, everyone around me had so much confidence in me."

Sometimes the most spontaneous moments turn into the most memorable ones 💫

I had just recovered from the flu, hadn't been working out, and honestly didn't feel ready in any way to be in front of the camera, especially in this avatar! But when @diljitdosanjh ‘s song came along,… pic.twitter.com/IAfwqN4zOO — Manushi Chhillar (@ManushiChhillar) October 23, 2025

Diljit also reacted to the controversy in a live video. He said, "Bruh, mai ta othe khada si aase paase pata ni ki challi janda si (Bro, I was just standing there, I didn't even know what was going on around me)."

Amid the online criticism, the song has already garnered 2.9 crore views on YouTube to date.