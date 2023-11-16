Koffee With Karan 8: Asked Who She Thinks Is The 'New Age Poo,' Kareena Kapoor Said This

Image was shared on X. (Courtesy: ThatGuyBhavs)

Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor is one of the most celebrated actresses in the country and she has been for several years now. Many of her roles have come to be considered iconic over the years – the most popular of them being Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… and Geet from Jab We Met. Needless to say, these roles found a mention on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8, where Kareena Kapoor appeared alongside Alia Bhatt. During the infamous rapid-fire round, Kareena Kapoor was asked who she thinks is the “new age Poo”. Not one to disappoint, Kareena Kapoor said, “Not applicable,” referring to the evergreen line by Poo in the Karan Johar directorial. When Karan Johar asked if she didn't think Ranveer Singh's Rocky in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani made for a great Poo, Alia Bhatt shared that Kareena Kapoor had not seen the movie yet. Kareena Kapoor, however, added, “He is from the same metaverse,” to which Karan Johar said, “You guys can do an Avengers.”

Karan Johar also asked Kareena Kapoor if she would be open to playing the role of Sara Ali Khan's mother in a film. He asked, “If you were asked to play Sara's mother in a film, would you?” Kareena replied, “I think I'm an actor and I can play all ages. So, you never know. If it is a good part.” “Then you are open to it?” Karan asked, causing Kareena to say, “I am open to anything that's acting.” For context, Sara Ali Khan is Saif Ali Khan's eldest child with his ex-wife Amrita Singh. Saif married Kareena in 2012.

That's not all. The rapid-fire round also had a mention of Geet, Kareena Kapoor's unforgettable character from Jab We Met.When asked who among Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor should play Geet in Jab We Met 2, Kareena Kapoor said, “I don't think Geet can be done again.” While Alia Bhatt initially says that she would love to do the role, she later says, “I would love to [play Geet] but I wouldn't. It [Geet] should not be done again. Everyone will be upset].”

Previously, during the promotions of her OTT debut Jaane Jaan, Kareena Kapoor told her co-stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat that while the roles of Geet and Poo have bought her a lot of love it also has its downside. In a video shared by Netflix India, Kareena said, “It has kind of not allowed the audience to know my versatility but directors have. I still have worked with Vishal Bhardwaj, Govind Nihalani, and Mani Ratnam down to my last film Laal Singh Chaddha, it was, where I tried to prove and break away from this whole pop culture of pretty, hot and tempting, the pout or whatever but no matter how much I try that you know let's do it or a conscious decision of you know doing an OTT film, experimenting right from roles since I was twenty, twenty-one. I mean I did Chameli when I was 21. But people still wanna go back to Poo or Geet.”

Kareena Kapoor has a bunch of exciting projects lined up including Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murder, Rhea Kapoor's The Crew, and Singham Again.