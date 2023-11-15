Kareena Kapoor And Alia Bhatt, Reporting Straight From The Sets Of Koffee With Karan 8

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: aliaabhatt )

Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor are the next guests on filmmaker Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan, and the promo has already taken the internet by storm. Days after the teaser of the episode dropped, both Kareena and Alia shared images from the sets of the chat show and needless to say, the photos scream “fun”. Kareena Kapoor dropped a carousel of images that include three stunning solo photos of herself. This is followed by a picture of the diva with Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “A ̶t̶o̶a̶s̶t̶ roast to friendship and more #KoffeeWithKaran.”

Check out the images here:

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt also shared a series of images from the night. The carousel includes some glamorous pictures of herself alongside photos of her with Kareena and Karan. Sharing the photos, Alia said, “And that's the tea… I mean Koffee.” In response to the post, Shibani Dandekar dropped a bunch of heart emojis. Designer Manish Malhotra replied with fire emojis.

Not one to be left behind, Karan Johar also shared pictures with his “favourite girls.” He wrote, “Drops tonight!!!!! Midnight!!! My favourite girls on the koffee Kouch!”

Karan Johar also shared a video in which Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor are seen answering some questions about him. For instance, they guess how he likes his coffee, his preferred profile for pictures and his favourite dance steps. Sharing the video, the filmmaker wrote: “These two ladies know me the best. But tune into the new episode of #KoffeeWithKaran to know THEM more!”

In the promo video, Karan Johar is seen introducing Kareena Kapoor as his “spirit soul” and Alia Bhatt as someone “who feels like his firstborn”. The trio is also seen discussing Kareena Kapoor's old “feud” with Ameesha Patel, fellow superstar Deepika Padukone and whether Kareena would be Alia Bhatt's jethani or bhabhi [Alia Bhatt is married to Kareena's cousin Ranbir Kapoor].

Sharing the video, Karan Johar wrote, “Doesn't get more “PHAT” than this!!! Watch the loveliest queens, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Alia Bhatt on the new episode of #KoffeeWithKaran, streams from 16th November!”

For the unversed, PHAT stands for Pretty Hot And Tempting, a term made popular by Kareena Kapoor's iconic character Poo in Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Jaane Jaan and will appear in The Buckingham Murders, The Crew and Singham Again. Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and will appear next in Jigra.