Koffee With Karan 8: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor And The Ameesha Patel Factor - Fully 'PHAT'

Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor are two of the most prolific actors in the country today. So, when they come together on screen, one can aways expect fireworks. This is exactly what we get in the latest promo – which is trending (no surprises there) – of the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan 8. The teaser, shared by host Karan Johar, begins with him describing Alia Bhatt as someone “who feels like his firstborn” and Kareena Kapoor as his “spirit soul”. Needless to say, the two superstars look thrilled to be back on the couch that Alia describes as "Kontroversial with a K". Soon enough, the trio get into figuring out whether Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are jethani and nanad or if Kareena is Alia's bhabhi. To this, Kareena declares, "I am not anyone's bhabhi." For the unversed, Alia is married to actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is Kareena's cousin.

That's not all. Karan Johar is also seen asking Kareena Kapoor why she was not present at Gadar 2's success party. As Kareena remains non-committal, Karan immediately reminds the star that her absence could have something to do with her “history” with Gadar 2's lead actress Ameesha Patel. “You were meant to do Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai,” Karan teases Kareena, referring to Ameesha's debut film. To this, Kareena says, "I am ignoring Karan, as you all can see!"

The filmmaker also asks Kareena Kapoor if she considers Deepika Padukone her “competition”. “I think this is Alia's question; for her rapid fire. Not for me,” Kareena says.

The trio also talk about Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor's famous pouts, Karan's gossip skills, their favourite dance moves and more.

Sharing the promo, Karan Johar wrote, “Doesn't get more “PHAT” than this!!! Watch the loveliest queens, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Alia Bhatt on the new episode of #KoffeeWithKaran, streams from 16th November!” For those of you who haven't had the chance to watch Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... yet, PHAT stands for Pretty Hot And Tempting, a term made popular by Kareena Kapoor's iconic character in the film, Poo[ja].

Check out the promo here:

Earlier this season, Karan Johar also spoke about his fight with Kareena Kapoor from several years ago. Speaking to Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, the filmmaker said that he had a fallout with Kareena over Kal Ho Na Ho and the two didn't speak to each other for years. It was only when his father, filmmaker Yash Johar, was diagnosed with cancer that they reconnected, he said. "She was like I don't know what to say, I said, don't say anything, I know you are there. When he passed away, she was in Bangkok. We still had not mended, and at the point she landed from her shoot, she came home. We spent all night just chatting. We went back to where we were. But when we fought, I had said I was never going to speak with her again," he shared.

In addition to Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor, the upcoming episodes of Koffee With Karan 8 will also see Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Rani Mukerji, among others.

The first guests this season were Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, followed by sibling duo Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. The show is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.