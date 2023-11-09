Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar Opens Up On His Fight With Kareena Kapoor And Kajol

A throwback of Kareena and Karan Johar. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

What happens in Bollywood, does manage to make its way to the Koffee With Karan couch. In the latest episode, Sara Ali Khan said during the show, "In my personal experience, there is no point making permanent best friendships, pinky promises, saying I'll never talk to you again. All these nevers and always nahi hota (doesn't happen)." Adding to this, Karan Johar spoke about the fights he had with close friends Kareena Kapoor and Kajol. The filmmaker revealed that he and Kareena fought over Kal Ho Na Ho and didn't speak to each other until his father was diagnosed with cancer. "She was like I don't know what to say, I said, don't say anything, I know you are there. When he passed away, she was in Bangkok. We still had not mended, and at the point she landed from her shoot, she came home. We spent all night just chatting. We went back to where we were. When we fought, I said I was never going to speak with her again," Karan Johar recalled.

Kareena worked with KJo in 2001's super hit Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The dynamics of Karan Johar and Kareena's relationship changed over the actress' asking price for the film Kal Ho Naa Ho, which was produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. In his autobiography An Unsuitable Boy, KJo revealed, "Kareena and I didn't speak to each other for almost a year. For a year, we looked through each other at parties. It was very idiotic. She was a kid, she's a decade younger than me." However the duo brought an end to their prolonged fight after Karan Johar announced the birth of Kareena and Saif's son Taimur Ali Khan on his X (earlier called Twitter) account on 2016.

Karan Johar also opened up on his fight with Kajol and how they hugged it out (literally). Karan Johar revealed that when he was not talking to Kajol, he had sent her the pictures of his children - Yash and Roohi. "I said you don't need to reply but these are what my children look like - Yash and Roohi. She messaged back and she said, I am just full of love right now. A month later, she said it's my birthday, you don't have to come but I went. We hugged, we cried and it was done," he said.

The dynamics of Karan Johar and Kajol's relationship changed in 2016, during the box office clash of Karan Johar-directed Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Ajay Devgn-led Shivaay. Karan Johar even wrote about how his fight with Ajay Devgn hampered his relationship with Kajol in his autobiography, titled An Unsuitable Boy. However, Kajol and Karan Johar brought an end to their prolonged fight and Kajol and Ajay Devgn even made an appearance on Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan 6 back in 2018.