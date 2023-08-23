The One With 'Rocky And His Ranis' - Karan Johar's Pic With Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora And Friends

Karan Johar with friends. (courtesy: amuaroraofficial)

Karan Johar partied with his friends last night and the pictures from it are all things nice. The filmmaker was pictured at Kareena Kapoor's house, where he happily posed for the paparazzi. We also chanced upon a super cute picture from the party shared by Amrita Arora, which features KJo posing with friends. Karan Johar can be seen posing with Kareena Kapoor, Natasha Poonawalla, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Mallika Bhatt. Amrita captioned the picture, "Rocky and his Ranis. Karisma Kapoor, you were so missed." The caption was with reference to KJo's new hit film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which released last month.

See the picture from last night here:

Screenshot of Amrita Arora's Instagram story.

Karan Johar pictured at Kareena Kapoor's house last night:

On the work front, Karan Johar will soon make an action film. He was also seen judging the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has a bunch of upcoming films lined-up including Yodha. The recent releases include Govinda Naam Mera, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Liger, Selfiee and Brahmastra, to name a few.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar and also produced by him, released in theatres on July 28. The movie marked the second collaboration between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. It also marked the return of Karan Johar as a director after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). The film, directed by Karan Johar, featured Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in titular roles and Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Tota Roy Choudhury, Namit Das, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog and Anjali Anand in supporting roles.