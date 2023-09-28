Kareena Kapoor On Being Stereotyped As Poo And Geet: 'It Has Not Allowed Audience To Know My Versatility'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan )

Kareena Kapoor is currently basking in the success of her OTT debut, Jaane Jaan. The mystery thriller also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat and is streaming on Netflix. Kareena plays Maya D'Souza in Sujoy Ghosh's film, which is yet another on-screen triumph for the actress. However, Kareena believes that her iconic characters — Poo and Geet — have not allowed the audience to know her versatility. Kareena portrayed Pooja Sharma or Poo in Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Geet in Jab We Met. Kareena has shared her thoughts in an interactive session with her Jaane Jaan co-stars.

In a video, shared by Netflix India, Kareena Kapoor is seen interacting with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. During the conversation, Vijay Varma asks Kareena about her iconic characters – Poo and Geet. To this, she says, “It has kind of not allowed the audience to know my versatility but directors have. I still have worked with Vishal Bhardwaj, Govind Nihalani, and Mani Ratnam down to my last film Laal Singh Cahddha, it was, where I tried to prove and break away from this whole pop culture of pretty, hot and tempting, the pout or whatever but no matter how much I try that you know let's do it or a conscious decision of you know doing an OTT film, experimenting right from roles since I was twenty, twenty-one. I mean I did Chameli when I was 21. But people still wanna go back to Poo or Geet.”

The actress continued, “Omkara happened in the middle of that, I won awards for Omkara and it was a role, I feel I nailed it but when you talk about Omkara, of course, you will talk about Langda Tyagi and Othello.”

Omkara, released in 2006, is a crime drama adapted from William Shakespeare's Othello. It was co-written and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. Kareena Kapoor's husband, actor Saif Ali Khan played Langda Tyagi, while Ajay Devgn portrayed Omkara [Othello].

“He [Saif Ali Khan] says, ‘it's just that when people look at your face, they just obviously kind of go back to she must be like that as a person. I don't know why everyone thinks they know Poo and Geet means that's Bebo,” Kareena Kapoor added.

After Jaane Jaan, Kareena Kapoor has Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders. She will also star in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew, alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh.