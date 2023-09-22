Saif Ali Khan, Kareena-Karisma Kapoor And Taimur In A Blockbuster Picture

Karisma shared the image. (Courtesy: KarismaKapoor)

Karisma Kapoor, who has actively been sharing inside pictures from sister Kareena Kapoor's birthday celebrations, treated her Instafam to another blockbuster picture from the Pataudi palace. The picture features Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Taimur and Karisma herself. Kareena and Taimur can be seen twinning and winning in white while Saif chose a green kurta. Karisma looked pretty in a dress. Karisma wrote in the caption, "Only love" and dropped a heart emoji. Fans also dropped comments on the picture. An Instagram user wrote, "Reminds me of Hum sath sath hai." Another user wrote, "Taimur grown up now".

Take a look at the post here:

Earlier, Karisma shared a picture of Kareena and Saif together on her Instagram story. In the picture, Kareena and Saif can be seen discussing something while Taimur is busy with his own chores. Karisma captioned the picture, "Discussing" and dropped a few emojis.

Kareena Kapoor, who turned 43 years on September 21, received an adorable wish from her big sister. Sharing a throwback picture from their childhood days, Karisma wrote in the caption, "Always by ur side cos ur simply the best love you mostest. Happy birthday sister." Take a look at Karisma's post here:

Karisma also shared a few images from the celebrations. In one of the shots, the birthday girl can be seen posing with her cake. In another shot, she is seen posing with Karisma. "Happy birthday to my lifeline," Karisma wrote for Kareena. "Birthday girl," she captioned another picture.

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor made her web debut with Jaane Jaan. Kareena shared screen space with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in the film. The film released on Netflix. The actress will also be seen Hansal Mehta's untitled project. The actress will also star in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew, alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. Karisma Kapoor's last project was ALTBalaji's web-series Mentalhood. She will soon star in a project titled Brown.