Koffee With Karan 8: Kareena Kapoor Dodges Deepika Padukone Bullet Twice - 'Why Am I Being Asked This Question?'

Kareena and Alia on the show. (Courtesy: YouTube)

Karan Johar is back with another episode of Koffee With Karan 8, and it honestly couldn't “get more PHAT than this”. IYKYK. After three fun episodes, KJo welcomed the “loveliest queens” Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on the popular talk show. How did it go? Let's just say, beans were spilled on the Koffee couch. Kareena was seen being her usual fun self, especially during the rapid-fire round. After claiming that she doesn't have space for negative words like "envy" and "jealousy" in her life, Kareena was asked, "Do you consider Deepika Padukone as competition?" Surprised by the question, Kareena confirmed, “Me?” To this, KJo asserted, “Yes, you.” Replying to this, Kareena candidly said, “No, I think this is Alia's question for her rapid fire. Not for me. I don't know why am I being asked this question?” After listening to Kareena's reply, Alia added, “Please not at all. No, why would she [Deepika Padukone] be [my competition]? She [Deepika Padukone] is my senior. There is no competition.”

ICYMI, Deepika Padukone's name was uttered more than once during Kareena Kapoor's rapid-fire round. Next, Karan Johar asked Kareena Kapoor who according to her is “the better Sanjay Leela Bhansali muse” among Deepika, Alia [Bhatt] and Aishwarya Rai [Bachchan]. Listening to the question, Alia was quick to tell Kareena, “Please don't say my name. Just take anybody else's name.” Channelling her inner diva, Kareena quipped, “I still have a chance to work with him. So…” leaving both KJo and Alia amused with her response. Karan Johar added, “Achha, agayi na line pe [Okay, you are back on track.]”

For the unversed, Kareena Kapoor was Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first choice for his 2013 film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela. During his interaction with Karan Johar on the first episode of Koffee With Karan 8, Ranveer Singh revealed that Kareena Kapoor was supposed to play Leela in the adaptation of Romeo and Juliet. Ranveer said, “Ram Leela was supposed to happen with me and Kareena Kapoor in the lead. The set was ready. One week before the roll, for some reason, Kareena had to exit the film.” The actor added that Deepika Padukone then came on board and made the role her own.

Ranveer Singh explained, “Then we were sitting and wondering who to cast. And Cocktail (2012) had just happened (released). So there was a discussion with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, all the ADs and myself in the office, about who we should take. And I was batting for team Deepika [Padukone], because I just saw Cocktail, and she got cast.”

Loyal Koffee With Karan fans would also remember that Deepika Padukone herself had addressed Kareena Kapoor's tendency to let go of seemingly good scripts. In season 4 of the show, Deepika was asked what she thinks Kareena would have done if she had not been in show business. Deepika said in a blink, "Charity". It took a few seconds for KJo and Priyanka Chopra to realise that Deepika was referring to Kareena refusing good scripts that other stars would go on to do.

The first guests on Koffee With Karan 8 were Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. They were followed by sibling duo Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. The show is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.