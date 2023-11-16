Koffee With Karan 8: Alia Bhatt On Ranbir Kapoor Being Seen As Toxic - 'He's Genuinely The Opposite Of That'

Alia Bhatt shared this image (Courtesy: aliabhatt)

Alia Bhatt was her usual outspoken self on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 8 where she shared the couch with colleague and sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor. On the show, she addressed the recent chatter about husband Ranbir Kapoor's so-called toxic influence on her life – for context, the Internet has built a perception of Ranbir as controlling based on anecdotes shared by Alia which, she said on KWK, were taken "out of context." The unspoken reference was to a makeup tutorial Alia Bhatt did recently for a leading fashion glossy in which, while demonstrating her lipstick hack, she revealed that Ranbir prefers the way she looks without lipstick and asks her to take it off.

"I've been accused of talking too much about Ranbir," Alia said on Koffee With Karan, prompting host Karan Johar to ask about the recent controversy. "Anything you say about him becomes like a sudden explosion online," KJo said, adding, "Is it because Ranbir is not on social media?" Kareena Kapoor agreed instantly and so did Alia – Ranbir is not officially on social media though he does have a secret and private Instagram account.

"I think so. I have a very candid way of speaking and even when I'm talking about something in my life I like to imitate the person I'm talking about, I like to give anecdotes, I like to make it personal and I feel like a lot of the things just get picked out of context. Which happened recently with a video and stuff like that," Alia Bhatt said. "My team told me yeh kuch out of hand jaa raha hain (this is getting out of hand) and I said OK theek hai, jaane do because genuinely people say things all the time."

However, the criticism of Ranbir Kapoor wasn't limited to social media comments. "But then I realised there are serious articles talking about how he's a toxic man and this and that and I'm like are we serious? There are many issues in the world to give more attention toward than something I said in a completely different context. And I feel bad if people misunderstand it because he's genuinely the opposite of that," said Alia.

It comes with the territory of fame, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star admitted. "There is a line I feel is being crossed but you can't say anything about it, people can say what they want about you. In fact Ranbir says this, 'Alia the audience owns you, they can say what the hell they want about you. As long as your movies are doing well please do not complain sitting in your apartment in Bandra.' I was like, ya that's right, kuch mat bolo (don't say anything)," Alia Bhatt said..

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor married last year in April and are parents to a daughter named Raha who recently celebrated her first birthday. Ranbir and Kareena Kapoor are cousins and belong to one of Bollywood's most prominent family of actors and filmmakers.