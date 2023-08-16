After Alia Bhatt's Viral Lipstick Demo, The Internet Is Going After Ranbir Kapoor: 'Red Flag'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in a pic from their Haldi ceremony. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Bollywood's IT couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are making headlines again but not really for the right reasons. The Wake Up Sid star is getting trolled on social media after Alia Bhatt made a revelation about him in a recent video for Vogue. As part of her Heart Of Stone promotions, Alia Bhatt shared her “beauty secrets” in the video. Towards the end of the clip, the actress revealed that she has a peculiar way of applying lipsticks. She moves her lip and not the lipstick during application she said, demonstrating the same in the clip. Alia is then seen wiping off the lipstick to leave just a stain. Explaining why she does so, Alia said that her husband (Ranbir) would ask her to "wipe off" her lipstick because he liked her natural lip shade when they would step out for dates during their courtship period.

Alia Bhatt can be heard saying, “And then, I rub it off. Because one thing my husband [when he wasn't my husband when he was my boyfriend as well] says when we used to go out at night, he used to say 'Wipe that [lipstick] off. Wipe that off'. Because he loves the natural colour of my lip.”

In response to the video shared on the official Vogue Instagram page, several fans expressed their displeasure over how Ranbir Kapoor was exercising his opinion on Alia Bhatt's lipstick choices. “The more I listen about Ranbir Kapoor the more I feel scared for her. If your bf/husband is telling you to wipe your lipstick that is the biggest sign for you to run! It is not cute or funny at all! Can not believe the most celebrated actress at this moment of India is going through this,” one fan pointed out.

“She is literally glorifying such misogynistic behaviour. But why? Well, she might think it's cute but it's not. Her husband doesn't like it if her voice goes above a certain decibel, her husband legit orders her to wipe off the lipstick she be wearing. Based on how she's narrating, it smells like misogyny,” said another fan, referring to another interview where Alia Bhatt said that Ranbir Kapoor does not like it when she talks too loudly.

“I can't believe a top actress of her time rubs off her expensive lipstick because her "bf/husband" tells her to rub it off,” another user said. A user added, “My husband, my wedding - gurrllll catch a breath. It's not cute anymore. Does she really have nothing substantial to talk about? And literally anything she says about Ranbir just portrays him as such an unlikable personality. This PR needs to stop ASAP! Focus on your acting career bro. Your wedding was amazing but it's about time you MOVE ON!”

One fan also joked, “Alia: Please blink if you're in danger.”

Check out the video here:

As mentioned above, earlier in a segment with Vice India, Alia Bhatt said that Ranbir Kapoor does not “like it” when her voice goes above a particular decibel. She said, “The one thing that immediately puts me into a fit of anger is incompetence and I have to try very hard to control my anger because my husband doesn't like it if my voice goes above this decibel because he thinks it is not fair, and that it is important to be kind even when you are unhappy.”

Before that, during the promotion of Brahmastra, a comment by Ranbir Kapoor about his pregnant wife Alia Bhatt was deemed unsavoury by the internet. During the promotions when Alia Bhatt said, "We will promote the film, and we will be everywhere but if the question you are asking is why we are not phailoed (as in spread) everywhere, right now our focus is..." Ranbir Kapoor interrupted her to point at her baby bump and say, "Well I can say somebody has phailoed."

Later, after being trolled for body-shaming his pregnant wife, the actor apologised for the comment and said, “Firstly, I love my wife with everything I have in my life. It's a joke that didn't turn out to be funny. It wasn't my intention. I spoke to Alia about it later and she laughed it off. My sense of humour falls flat on my face sometimes. I apologise to those who got offended by it."

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been married since 2022.