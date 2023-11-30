Koffee With Karan 8: Rani Mukerji, Kajol's LOL Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Memories. Shah Rukh Khan Features

Rani, SRK and Farah Khan on set. (courtesy: dharmamovies)

The new Koffee With Karan 8 episode turned into a mini Kuch Kuch Hota Hai reunion of sorts. Kajol, Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar recalled some cherished memories from the film. Recalling a LOL incident from the making of the song Koi Mil Gaya, Karan Johar said, "Those were the days that none of us rehearsed right for the song and dance moves? There was no such thing as rehearsal hall, there was one and I think Rani was the only one, she was new and young, she went and rehearsed all the steps. Now we are taking this top wide shot with Farah Khan in command, in control and it was the signature step of Koi Mil Gaya. Suddenly, cut happened and Kajol looked at Rani that time and said, what are you doing? Something wrong you are doing. Shah Rukh Khan also said, Kuch galat ho raha hai.."

Karan Johar hilariously narrated what happened next: "Loudly, barring from afar, Farah said, she is the only one who is doing it right, you all are doing rubbish. Then, immediately both Shah Rukh and Kajol went to Rani who had become the choreographer teaching them the step. It was hilarious."

Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji revealed during the episode that Karan Johar wanted her to lose weight for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and that he snatched food from her. "I had told Rani that we have to wear a short skirt in Mauritius so just lose some weight. She said I'll lose 4-5. The kilos happened but they were not lost. They were put on. I was like How was she going to wear that shirt orange skirt? So, we instructed the room service to not give her any food," Karan Johar said.

Karan Johar recalled another incident from the film when Kajol asked him to scream at her on the set so that others onboard take him seriously. The film marked KJo's directorial debut. "I just thought it was quite sweet that you (Kajol) offered that. Though I didn't land up screaming at you because I thought it'd be a bit too much if day one, I start screaming at such a huge movie star right in the middle of the shoot," Karan Johar recalled.

Wait, it gets better. During the episode, Karan Johar recalled another ROFL incident during the making of the film, when his late father and legendary film producer Yash Johar was talking on the road outside the Mehboob Studios, when Sanjay Dutt crossed him and asked, "Yash Ji, aap yahan kya kar rahe ho? (Yash Uncle, what are you doing here)?" To which Yash Johar replied, "Mere bete ne set lagaaya hai, main sadak pe aa gaya hun (I am now on the streets as my son has started making his own films)".