Why Rani Mukerji Is "Scared" Of Her Gen Alpha Daughter Adira: 'Can't Slap Her, She Would Slap Me Back'

Rani Mukerji has opened up about parenting her Generation Alpha child, 10-year-old daughter Adira Chopra.

Rani spoke about how Adira often keeps her on her toes. Reflecting on the differences between how she was raised and how she parents today, the actress told Zoom, "She also fires me. She is Gen Alpha, so she fires me and I have to like listen to her. Because every generation changes. Like I used to get slaps from my mom. I can't expect to do that with her because she would slap me back."

She also recalled a sweet moment during her National Award win for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. "During my national award, she was jumping in the house while the national awards were happening. It's very sweet, but because she is an alpha kid, I am very scared of her," Rani added.

Rani Mukerji Says Her Daughter Is Her Biggest Cheerleader

Rani also spoke emotionally about losing her father, Ram Mukherjee, and how his absence left a void when it came to receiving honest feedback on her work. However, she believes life found a way to restore balance through her daughter.

"After my dad died, I really missed getting his feedback on my performance. It is tough, but God balances things. He gave me my daughter. She is extremely close to me, and she has taken my father's place. She is my biggest cheerleader today," she said.

Why Adira Prefers Her Mother Without Makeup

Rani also revealed that Adira prefers seeing her as just 'mamma' rather than a movie star. According to the actor, her daughter does not like her in makeup and is quick to point it out. "When I am wearing make-up, she tells me mamma, you are not looking like my mother. So when I remove my makeup and come to her, she tells me, now you look like my mother," Rani said.

Rani Mukerji married producer Aditya Chopra on April 21, 2014, and the couple welcomed Adira on December 9, 2015. The actor has consciously chosen to keep her daughter away from the public eye, never revealing her face to ensure a normal childhood away from media scrutiny.

