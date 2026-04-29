Huda Beauty Founder Reveals Breast Implant Rupture: Delhi Surgeon Explains Risks

From House M.D. and Grey's Anatomy to Friends and How I Met Your Mother, pop culture is filled with references to breast augmentation, both serious and light-hearted. Beyond fiction, many television personalities in India and abroad have also openly spoken about going under the knife to get breast implants.

A market study by Grand View Research published in 2025 stated that the global breast implant market was valued at USD 2.66 billion in 2024. The market is projected to reach USD 5.6 billion by 2033, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.

In 2019, Huda Kattan, founder of Huda Beauty, confessed to getting implants. "I did my nose and my boobs together, when we launched the brand, because I had breastfed and felt ashamed to show them to my husband (sic)," she told Cosmopolitan.

Recently, she took to Instagram to share how ruptured breast implants caused pain and led to an infection.

"I started feeling pain, so I went in, and that's when I found out my implants had ruptured," she shared, revealing that there was a lot of inflammatory fluid and "an infection had started".

Huda Kattan with her doctor, plastic surgeon Georges J Samaha.

To understand breast implants, the risks associated with them, and their lifespan, NDTV spoke to Dr Chirayu Parwal, Consultant, Plastic Surgery, Aakash Healthcare, New Delhi.

What Are Breast Implants

According to Cleveland Clinic experts, implants are artificial devices or prostheses that are surgically inserted into the breasts. The silicone shells are either filled with saline (sterile salt water) or silicone gel.

Many breast cancer survivors who undergo breast removal surgery opt for implants, a procedure known as breast reconstruction. Many people from the LGBTQIA+ community also get implants, depending on their gender identity and expression. Some people undergo breast augmentation using implants to change the shape and size of their breasts for personal reasons. This is often referred to as a boob job.

After getting implants, your chest muscles may feel sore, your breasts may be swollen or bruised, and the surgical incisions may bleed slightly. You should consult your plastic surgeon if you experience any discomfort after the surgery.

How Long Do Breast Implants Last

Speaking about how long the prostheses last, Dr Parwal said, "Breast implants do not last a lifetime. That does not mean they need to be replaced exactly after 10 years. A lot of breast implants work fine for a time without any problems."

"However, the chances of something going wrong, like the implant rupturing or the tissue around it getting hard, go up as time passes. So it is an idea to keep an eye on them," he explained.

In her post, Huda Kattan also shared that she missed the 10-year check-up mark. It was only when she started feeling pain 12 years after getting the implants that she had them checked and discovered they had ruptured.

Risks Associated With Getting Breast Implants

Every surgery has associated risks. Similar is the case with breast implants. The plastic surgeon revealed, "Some common problems with breast implants are infection, bleeding, the implant rupturing, the tissue around the implant getting hard, changes in how the breast feels, and the breasts not looking the same."

Sometimes people can get sick because of the breast implant. A surgeon might take it out. Photo: Huda Kattan/ Instagram

He further explained, "Sometimes people can get very sick because of the implant. It might need to be taken out."

Hence, it is advised to keep an eye out. If there is a slight possibility that something is wrong with your implants, you should get them checked by your surgeon to avoid infection, rupture, or further damage.

Can Breast Implants Rupture Before The 10-Year Mark

As mentioned earlier, there is no fixed timeline for how long breast implants last. While a decade is widely cited, Dr Parwal said implants can rupture at any time, and there is no definitive way to predict when it will happen.

"The risk of rupture does go up as the implant gets older. It can also happen sooner if the implant gets hurt, was not made right, or just wears out," he added. They can also rupture when subjected to excessive pressure.

Doctors typically use imaging tests such as an ultrasound or MRI to confirm a rupture, especially when symptoms are unclear.

How Breast Implants Affect The Body When They Rupture

When saline implants rupture, the fluid leaks out and is absorbed by the body, often causing the breasts to appear deflated. In contrast, if silicone implants rupture, the gel usually remains within the surrounding capsule.

Implants may require multiple surgeries and long-term investment throughout your life. Photo: Freepik

If the gel spreads out, it can result in pain, swelling, lumps, or a change in the shape of the breast. "Some people might also feel inflamed or uncomfortable," Dr Parwal added.

When the ruptured implant results in an infection, a healthcare professional will first make sure that it is completely gone. In such a case, plastic surgeons often remove the prostheses. "The new implant is usually put in only after the infection is fully cleared up. The risk of it happening again goes down, and the body can heal safely," the plastic surgeon said.

Getting breast implants is a personal choice, but it is important to understand the risks, have a detailed discussion with your plastic surgeon, and remember that implants may require multiple surgeries and long-term investment over the course of your life.

Also Read | Huda Beauty Founder Huda Kattan Reveals Reason Behind Breast Pain: 'Implants Ruptured'