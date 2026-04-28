Huda Beauty Founder Huda Kattan Reveals Reason Behind Breast Pain: 'Implants Ruptured'

Huda Kattan is one of the biggest beauty influencers in the world, with 5.2 million followers on Instagram. However, 57.4 million users follow her brand, Huda Beauty, on the platform. She is the person makeup artists refer to when they want to learn contouring, baking, and layering to achieve a flawless look.

But she is also someone who has openly talked about going under the knife, her insecurities, and now redoing her breast implants. Taking to Instagram, the beauty mogul revealed why she started feeling pain in her breasts and what she found out as a result of delaying medical check-ups.

Huda Kattan Shares, "Breast Had Ruptured"

"Important, please read," Huda started her note.

She shared that she got her implants 12 years ago and kept delaying the process of getting them checked. "Life gets busy, and we push things aside, especially when they don't feel urgent. But sometimes your body will force you to slow down and listen."

"I started feeling pain, so I went in, and that's when I found out my implants had ruptured," the beauty blogger revealed, adding that she felt she was lucky because the doctors caught it early; otherwise, it could have been so much worse.

But, there was a lot of inflammatory fluid and "an infection had started," Huda further revealed.

Why Should You Get Your Implants Checked Regularly

Huda Kattan did not end her note by sharing what she went through. She also had a message for people who get implants. "Please remember they are not meant to last forever," she cautioned.

But, there was a lot of inflammatory fluid and "an infection had started," Huda further revealed. Photo: Huda Kattan/ Instagram

"You need to check them regularly, and most of the time, they need to be redone around the 10-year mark," the influencer shared, adding that she knew about this but delayed it. However, she said she was thankful for her doctor, Georges J. Samaha, a double American board-certified plastic surgeon. She called his work "impeccable."

Huda further clarified that nothing was sponsored. She paid 100 per cent of the cost and never made any promises that she would post about it on her social media account.

"I'm sharing because we don't talk about this enough... and so many of us are walking around not knowing what's happening inside our own bodies. Don't wait for pain. Don't put it off. Your health is not something to 'check on later.' Listen to your body. Stay on top of it. Take care of you (sic)" she concluded her note.

The carousel ends with a video showing the ruptured implants that were causing pain in Huda Kattan's breasts and had led to an infection.

Huda Kattan Opens Up About Breast Implants And Nose Job

In 2019, Huda Kattan opened up about why she got breast implants in an exclusive interview with Cosmopolitan. "From the beginning, I didn't feel as though I fitted in. Some kids went out of their way to make me feel like an outsider," she told the publication, adding, "They didn't invite me to things and made fun of me for being hairy 'like a monkey'. I didn't know how to react because I just wanted to be liked."

Huda Kattan moved from the US to Dubai and said that she had always "felt like an Arab in America". "It was a feeling of not belonging anywhere," she added.

She shared that she had dealt with insecurities since she was a child. "I did my nose and my boobs together, when we launched the brand, because I had breastfed and felt ashamed to show them to my husband (sic)," she said.

"I was scared when I went to do it, but I'm really happy [with the results]. I know a lot of celebrities deny they've had work, but I don't understand why you would lie," the beauty blogger added.

In the past, she had also opened up about Botox and lip fillers as well. Speaking about the lip injections, she told Vogue India in 2017, "It was the worst thing I ever did."

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