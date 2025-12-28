Pre-Period Weight Gain: Nutritionist Explains What Causes This And Why Its Totally Normal

Weight changes can be confusing, especially for women who track their diet, workouts, and routine closely. One week you feel light, active and in control. The next week, the scale suddenly shows a jump. Clothes feel tight. The face looks puffy. And the first thought that hits is usually guilt. What did I eat wrong? Did I mess up my progress? For many women, this cycle repeats every single month.

But here is the truth. Not every change on the scale means fat gain. Hormones play a much bigger role than we realise, especially in the days leading up to your period. Understanding what your body is doing can save you from unnecessary stress and extreme decisions.

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has shared a reassuring video on Instagram addressing this exact issue. She explains why many women see a sudden 1–2 kg weight gain before their periods and why it is completely normal.

The nutritionist mentions that right before your periods, estrogen and progesterone levels rise. These hormonal shifts cause the body to retain more water. Digestion also slows down, which adds to bloating and heaviness. On top of that, serotonin levels drop. This can affect mood, energy and cravings. Put together, it can feel physically and mentally overwhelming.

The key point she stresses is simple but important. That sudden weight gain is not fat. “That 2 kilos up on scale, it's not fat, it's just water retention,” she says. This is where many people panic and start doing what she Nmami calls “jazzy stuff.” Skipping breakfast. Cutting food. Pushing intense workouts. According to the nutritionist, this only makes things worse.

Instead, Nmami Agarwal's advice is calm and practical. Do not punish your body. Eat regular meals. Stay hydrated. Move gently. Go for walks, light stretching, or yoga if it feels good. Your body is not failing you. It is just responding to hormonal changes.

The nutritionist also reminds viewers that this phase is temporary. Once your periods start, the hormones settle. The water retention reduces. The bloating eases. And you slowly return to feeling like yourself again. As she puts it, “The bloat will go away just like mood swings. And back to normal you.”

So follow Nmami Agarwal's advice – trust your body, respect its cycles, and stop judging progress based on a few days on the scale.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.