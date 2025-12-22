This Is Why You Should Have Strawberries With Dark Chocolate During Menstruation

How many times have you ignored calories while digging a spoon into a slice of gooey chocolate pastry during your period? It is true – menstruation often intensifies sugar cravings. Sweet treats can feel comforting in the moment, almost like giving your body permission to indulge while dealing with cramps, mood swings and fatigue. However, consuming excess sugar can spike blood glucose levels, leading to increased exhaustion, irritability and even stronger mood swings. But fret not – nutritionist Deepsikha Jain has a simple and healthier solution.

In an Instagram post, the nutritionist shares a tasty and nutritious recipe that addresses sugar cravings during menstruation. All you need to enjoy this easy treat are strawberries and dark chocolate.

In the video, Deepsikha Jain says, “Do you know that if you dip a strawberry and dip that in a little bit of dark chocolate, it can be a great period snack for girls because strawberries are rich in Vitamin C, plus they also have anti-inflammatory properties.”

“When you combine that with dark chocolate, which is rich in polyphenols, it can actually reduce your inflammation and period cramps. This combination can be a great substitute for the unhealthy sweets and chocolate that you are craving, making it a great snack for girls during their period,” she adds.

To conclude, the lifestyle expert recommends using dark chocolate with more than 70 per cent cocoa content and suggests soaking the strawberries before eating them.

Back in May, Deepsikha Jain also shared three reasons why every menstruating woman should add dark chocolate to her diet.

3 Benefits Of Dark Chocolate

According to the nutritionist, dark chocolate is a rich source of magnesium, which helps reduce muscle contractions and eases period cramps.

Magnesium can also boost serotonin levels, helping you feel calmer and happier.

Finally, dark chocolate is packed with antioxidants that help lower inflammation and reduce period discomfort.

So, say goodbye to unhealthy sugar options and embrace healthier alternatives that satisfy cravings without throwing your hormones off balance.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.