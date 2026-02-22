Nutritionist Suggests Sprinkling Cinnamon On Fruits, Says It Helps In Blood Sugar Control

Boosting your fruit game can be as easy as adding a pinch of cinnamon. Not only does it enhance the flavour, but this everyday spice also offers several health benefits. Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain explains why sprinkling cinnamon on your fruits is a smart choice.

In a post shared on Instagram, she says, "You know, here's why I sprinkle just a little bit of cinnamon on my fruits as a nutritionist. Just adding a little bit of cinnamon on your fruits can make a huge difference because fruits are a simple form of sugar, which can cause a rapid sugar spike."

Combining and sprinkling cinnamon on it can actually reduce the sugar spike because cinnamon allows the absorption of glucose in your cells, hence giving you better blood sugar. She added, "Cinnamon also has polyphenols and antioxidants that is great for your digestion".

Other benefits of eating cinnamon with fruits:

1. Improved heart health

According to Healthline, cinnamon helps lowerbad cholesterol and triglyceride levels. It also contains minerals like potassium and magnesium, which help manage blood pressure.

2. Powerful antioxidants

Cinnamon is packed with antioxidants like polyphenols, which help your body fight oxidative stress. It's another active compound, cinnamaldehyde, reduces inflammation.

3. Flavour enhancement without sugar

Cinnamon gives a warm and sweet taste to fruits, especially apples, bananas and berries, without adding calories or sugar.

4. Digestion and immunity

Cinnamon can stimulate the secretion of digestive enzymes, which may help reduce bloating, indigestion, and gastrointestinal discomfort often associated with high-fibre fruits. The spice also demonstrates antifungal and antibacterial effects, which can help inhibit the growth of harmful microbes in the gut.

"Next time you eat fruits, make sure you pair it with the right thing," the nutritionist concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.