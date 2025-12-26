5 Health Benefits Of Eating Cinnamon In Winters

Cinnamon is most commonly known as 'dalchini' in Indian kitchens and is used in various recipes as a traditional winter spice. The fragrant spice derived from the bark of the cinnamon tree can soothe the body, which undergoes winter chills. Cinnamon has a rich cultural relevance in India; its medicinal benefits also help people live healthier lives. There are four varieties of cinnamon: ceylon, cassia, saigon, and korintje. The most well-documented variety is ceylon, with origins from Sri Lanka, where it is naturally grown and exported all around the world. Multiple studies prove that cinnamon has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and warming properties that help make it the go-to remedy for the winter season.

Key Health Benefits Of Eating Cinnamon In Winters

1. Boosts Immunity

Enhanced immunity is important during winter, when infections such as cold and flu are more common. Cinnamon, particularly ceylon cinnamon, is traditionally recognized for supporting the immune system. Its immune benefits are linked to its anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and antioxidant properties, which may help the body respond better to seasonal illnesses. The immune system needs a boost to deal with the seasonal load of air pollution, water pollution and the high oxidative stress that builds toxins in the body. This is where modifying diet by consuming a small amount of cinnamon can make a difference.

2. Improves Blood Circulation

Consuming a moderate amount of cinnamon contributes to enhanced blood circulation through several mechanisms. These aspects can range from widening blood vessels and impacting blood pressure to blood tests that measure fat in the body, also known as a lipid profile. Cinnamon also reduces the chances of blood clots in blood vessels and improves overall heart health. Cinnamaldehyde is a major component of cinnamon and has been shown to have blood vessel widenin effects. In turn, it improves overall blood flow in the body and lowers blood pressure. Additionally, cinnamon contains phytochemicals and flavonoids that may help to improve blood circulation.

3. Regulates Blood Sugar

Maintaining healthy blood sugar levels is essential, especially in winter, when cravings and overeating can occur. A moderate amount of cinnamon may help regulate blood sugar, supporting steady energy throughout the day if combined with an overall nutritious and balanced diet. People with medical conditions should consult their doctor before adding cinnamon, as it can interact differently with various health problems.

4. Relieves Cold Symptoms

The cold winter months bring a spike in seasonal flu and colds, which make people susceptible to developing symptoms like a sore throat and cough. A controlled amount of cinnamon has documented medicinal uses, which have proven that monitored dosage can help treat infectious diseases and is an effective remedy for cough, cold, and asthma. It is important to note that asthma attacks can't be cured by consuming cinnamon; inhalers and medications are necessary. Controlled and doctor-monitored cinnamon consumption can be helpful in reducing the uncomfortable symptoms caused by certain viral infections.

5. Support Heart Health

The blood flow regulation factor present in the compounds from cinnamon can effectively lower cholesterol and blood pressure. This health benefit not only supports heart health but also helps in improving heart health markers, which can impact other bodily functions. Certain studies indicate that cinnamaldehyde, which can be found in cinnamon sticks, can contribute to heart health protective properties. Studies have shown that there are molecular mechanisms by which cinnamon suppresses inflammation and reduces oxidative stress, which can become increasingly common due to air and water pollution in cities.

How To Incorporate Cinnamon

There are easy ways to include cinnamon in your winter diet, be it in powder form, as a whole spice, or as a seasonal drink. The recommended dosage is individualized, as many people already consume the desired amount of cinnamon in their diets on a daily basis. Here are some simple ways to incorporate cinnamon for its health benefits:

Prepare cinnamon tea and make sure the cinnamon is of the ceylon variety, as studies indicate its health benefits for winter wellness. Only use a small piece, as this variety is very strong in aroma and flavour.

For spiced milk, for people who are lactose intolerant or whose digestive systems are sensitive, make sure to consult a medical professional for the desired amount.

Bakery goods and cinnamon can add aroma, a distinct flavour, and health benefits when they are consumed in moderation. Processed bakery goods negate the health benefits of cinnamon.

A small pinch of cinnamon can be added for flavour and aroma in curries, but the ingredients matter, as cinnamon doesn't combine well with certain food items.

Direct consumption of cinnamon powder in smoothies, need to be tailored to individual needs.

Avoid excess consumption, as there are significant differences between Ceylon and cassia cinnamon, which is sold in supermarkets for mass consumption.

Cinnamon has an important role in winter wellness due to its compounds, properties, and distinct winter aroma. The key lies in balanced use for extracting flavour and health benefits in a controlled manner.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.