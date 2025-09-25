World Lung Day 2025: Are Your Lungs Ageing Faster Than You? These Tests Can Help You Determine

World Lung Day is an annual campaign observed on September 25th to raise awareness about lung health and promote better lung care around the world. As we age, our lungs, like many other organs, gradually lose some of their capacity. To help people understand this process, doctors use the concept of "lung age," which reflects how well, or poorly, the lungs are functioning compared to a person's actual age. This measure often serves as a reality check, especially for smokers and those exposed to pollution, highlighting premature lung damage and encouraging healthier choices. On World Lung Day 2025, let's know more about the tests that can help you know your lungs' age.

World Lung Day: How to determine your lung age

The most common way to assess lung age is through a spirometry test. In this procedure, a person takes a deep breath and then exhales forcefully into a device that records lung volume and airflow speed. The results are compared to normal values based on age, height, sex, and ethnicity. If the readings are below expected levels, it may suggest the lungs are "older" than the person's real age. For instance, a 40-year-old smoker with reduced lung function might be told that their lungs resemble those of someone aged 65.

Beyond spirometry, other tests and imaging methods can also provide insights into lung health. A chest X-ray or high-resolution CT scan (HRCT) can reveal long-term structural changes like scarring, emphysema, or fibrosis. Diffusion capacity tests measure how efficiently oxygen moves from the lungs into the bloodstream, which is vital for maintaining energy and overall organ function. The six-minute walk test, where doctors track how far a person can walk in six minutes while monitoring oxygen levels, is another useful tool. A significant drop in oxygen levels or reduced walking distance may indicate premature lung ageing.

Factors that make your lungs age faster

Several factors can accelerate the ageing of the lungs. Smoking and vaping are leading contributors, as they introduce harmful toxins directly into the respiratory system. Long-term exposure to air pollution, both outdoor and indoors, along with occupational hazards like chemical fumes, dust, or smoke, also increases the risk. Chronic respiratory conditions such as asthma, COPD, pulmonary fibrosis, and recurrent infections like tuberculosis further contribute to lung deterioration over time.

Consequences

When lung age surpasses actual age, the body often signals the problem through symptoms such as persistent shortness of breath, chronic cough, wheezing, fatigue, or reduced stamina. Because these issues progress slowly, they are frequently overlooked until the damage becomes serious.

Ultimately, knowing your lung age is not just about a number; it's about understanding how well your lungs are coping with your lifestyle and environment. Quitting smoking, minimising exposure to pollutants, staying active, and seeking medical advice at the first sign of chronic symptoms can all help slow premature lung ageing and preserve healthier lung function for longer.

(Dr. Vikas Mittal, Director - Pulmonologist at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.