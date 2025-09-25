World Lung Day 2025: These Yoga Poses Can Help Improve Your Lung Capacity

Wold Lung Day is observed every year on September 25th to encourage raising awareness towards lung health and the impact of respiratory diseases. World Lung Day was first established in the year 2017 by the Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS). To further make things urgent, WHO estimates around 10 million deaths annually due to respiratory conditions. This makes the need of awareness even more dire. Fortunately, corrective measures can help. First step to improving lung health is understanding how exactly do our lungs support our body?

As you may know, our lungs help us supply oxygen to the body and remove carbon dioxide. But, they do lot more than just that. Lungs work as the frontline defence mechanism to protect us from infections and harmful particles. They boost not only our stamina and energy but also reduce heart strain. Healthy lungs also help ensure the brain gets a steady supply of oxygen which helps in brain function and mental clarity. Healthy pair of lungs can exponentially increase longevity and your quality of life.

So how can you observe this day? Besides raising awareness, this day can also encourage people to take that one extra step towards taking care of their lungs. From diet to working out, there are various lifestyle changes you can make to help transform your lung health. Yoga is one such tool.

From lungs to heart to brain, there is nothing yoga can't help with! When it comes to lungs, yoga can help strengthen your respiratory muscles, improve lung function, increase inspiratory capacity, boost breathing control and a lot more. Lung capacity in particular, can mean different things like total lung capacity, vital capacity or inspiratory/expiratory volumes. Studies show that yoga and pranayama can lead to measurable improvements in many of these, especially in people with compromised lung function.

Come along as we share some simple yoga asanas you can add to your workout routine today for better lung capacity and how to perform them!

Yoga asanas to boost your lung capacity

1. Bhujangasana

Lie on the floor, face facing the ground

Now, place your palms on your sides and slowly lift your torso

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and lower body

Hold this position for 30 seconds and release

Repeat 3-4 times daily

2. Dhanurasana

Lie on your stomach with your hands at your sides and your legs straight

Bring your feet as near to your buttocks as you can while bending your knees back

Gently grip your ankles with your rear arm

Make sure your hips and knees are in the same space

Lift your thighs just a little bit off the ground as you draw your feet closer to your torso

Lift both your head and chest at the same moment

Maintain a flat pelvis on the ground

Maintain for 4–5 breaths

Maintain a mild stretch that is comfortable for you if breathing is difficult

Some folks might decide to omit this action

3. Ustrasana

Sit while resting on your calves and knees

Your thighs should not be touching your calves

Now slowly place your hands on your ankle

At this point, your face should be facing the ceiling

Hold this position for 10-20 seconds and repeat for 3-5 minutes

4. Setu Bandhasana

Put your feet firmly on the ground while lying down on your back with the knees bent

Legs should remain hip-width apart at this point

With the palms facing down, position your hands at your sides

Inhale, then gently lift your hips off the floor while rolling your spine up

Press your feet firmly into the ground

To raise your hips higher, try to tighten your hips

Return to your normal position after holding this position for 4–8 breaths

5. Trikonasana

Looking straight ahead and comfortably spaced apart on a level surface

Your right foot should now be facing outside with the heel pointed inward

The heels ought to be parallel to one another

Take a deep breath in and bend your torso to the right at the hip while straightening your left arm While you wait, you can put your right hand anywhere you feel comfortable, such as your ankle, shin, or even the mat

You can look up at your left palm if it's comfortable for you while keeping your head in line with your torso

Allow the body to unwind a little bit more with each breath and repeat 10 times each side

Combine these asanas with pranayama (breathing exercises) to further maximise the amazing lung health benefits of yoga!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.