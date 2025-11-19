Breathe Better, Live Stronger: Why Prioritizing Lung Check-Ups Is Crucial Today

Air may be invisible, but what's in it can deeply affect our health. Today, 99% of the global population breathes air laced with harmful pollutants, an alarming statistic from the World Health Organization. In India, prolonged exposure to high levels of air pollution has been strongly linked to a higher risk of developing chronic respiratory diseases and declining lung function. Despite this, many people dismiss symptoms like a chronic cough or breathlessness as minor or age-related. This delay in seeking care often leads to late diagnoses and more complicated treatment.

What Air Pollution Does to Your Lungs

Polluted air contains a dangerous mix of tiny particles and gases like nitrogen dioxide, sulphur dioxide, and ozone. These pollutants irritate the airways, reduce lung function, and can lead to inflammation, especially in children, older adults, and people already living with respiratory conditions.

In fact, coarse particulate matter (PM10) - airborne particles between 2.5 and 10 micrometres in diameter, often released from road dust, vehicle brake and tyre wear, and industrial emissions - was once thought to be less harmful due to its larger size limiting deep lung penetration. However, it is now linked to respiratory and cardiovascular issues, especially in children, increasing the risk of asthma and hospital visits.

While short-term exposure to air pollution can cause symptoms like eye irritation, sneezing, headaches, and throat discomfort. Over time, continued exposure has been linked to more serious respiratory issues, including lung inflammation, reduced lung function, and chronic conditions such as COPD. Long-term effects may also impact cardiovascular health and maternal outcomes, underlining the need for early intervention.

Why Lung Check-Ups Shouldn't Be Skipped

When it comes to lung health, early detection can make a big difference. Lung diseases like COPD and asthma often develop slowly, with early symptoms like breathlessness or persistent coughing mistaken for aging or seasonal fatigue. Ignoring these early signs can delay diagnosis and worsen outcomes.

Regular check-ups play a critical role in catching these diseases early. Pulmonary function tests, like spirometry, can detect subtle changes in lung capacity even before symptoms become obvious, enabling timely intervention. These evaluations are especially crucial for high-risk groups like smokers, elderly individuals, or those exposed to polluted environments.

Early detection helps customize treatment plans, adjust medication as needed, and avoid long-term complications. With rising pollution levels and increasing respiratory ailments, investing in routine lung health screenings is no longer optional, it's essential for preserving quality of life and avoiding the heavy burden of unmanaged lung disease.

Small Steps, Big Gains

While doctor visits are important, day-to-day decisions matter too. Simple habits like checking daily air quality, avoiding high-pollution zones, and using air purifiers at home can reduce your exposure. Staying active with regular exercise helps strengthen the lungs. A diet rich in fruits and vegetables supports immune and respiratory health. Quitting smoking, whether active or passive, is perhaps the single most important step to protect your lungs.

Vaccinations, including the flu and pneumonia shots, can prevent infections that worsen lung problems. Creating a smoke-free home, wearing masks on high-pollution days, and maintaining indoor air hygiene can all contribute to better breathing. For those already diagnosed with asthma or COPD, staying on track with treatment plans, inhaler use, and follow-ups is vital.

Regular lung check-ups are not just for those with existing conditions, they're a proactive investment in your long-term well-being. Early action leads to better outcomes. Speak to your doctor, stay informed, and protect your lungs.

(By Dr Manas R. Mengar, Consultant Pulmonology, Fortis Hospital, Mulund)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.