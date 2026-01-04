Laugh, Hydrate, Exercise: Lung Doctor Shares Essential Care Tips For Winter

Think health, think weight, hair care, skin care, and digestion, but no further. We rarely spare even a minute to reflect on the organ that works tirelessly - our lungs. Each year, at the start of the peak winter season in November-January, our lungs are subject to respiratory distress, thanks to a deadly cocktail of smoke from fireworks and stubble burning, increased alcohol consumption, temperature fluctuations, and persistent urban pollution, which in some cities has reached beyond 500 AQI. This puts an invisible and constant strain on our respiratory system.

Prevention, always better than a cure

Lung capacity generally peaks in your mid-20s, but the rate at which it declines depends entirely on your daily habits. In metropolitan cities, air pollution is an unavoidable reality that has already worsened conditions like asthma and COPD. It has become quite the norm to use an N95 or N99 mask whenever you have to deal with unavoidable outdoor exposure on high pollution days.

To counter this, make exercising a daily habit, and do not wait to fall sick before starting a routine. Aim for at least 30 minutes of daily moderate-intensity aerobic exercise, which can include brisk walking, cycling, or swimming. It will keep your lungs healthy and increase their potential as well. When you exercise, your body demands more oxygen, due to which your lungs learn to work harder and more efficiently, essentially increasing your functional lung reserve. Start slow, but be consistent, and your lungs will thank you for it.

Also Read: Breathe Better, Live Stronger: Why Prioritizing Lung Check-Ups Is Crucial Today

Your laughter can keep you healthy

Laughter is definitely a mini workout in itself! It forces stale air out of the lungs and allows fresh air to enter deeper into the lung tissue. Laughter is perhaps the most enjoyable, spontaneous exercise you can give your respiratory system. Laughter is a major stress buster, stimulating the release of endorphins (natural painkillers) and improving blood flow. When stress levels drop, the sympathetic nervous system calms down, which can lead to the relaxation of bronchial tubes. For people with asthma, chronic stress can be a trigger; laughter provides a natural counter-response. So make time for activities that genuinely make you laugh.

Water - an elixir for lungs too

Staying well-hydrated is crucial, not just for overall health but also for your lungs. People are aware that they should drink plenty of water, but ignore this during colder months. Water is especially important in winter because dehydration thickens the mucous lining in your airways. Thin, fluid mucus is essential for healthy breathing, so water helps keep your lungs functioning properly. When dehydrated, your body conserves water, causing the mucus from bronchial glands to become stickier and thicker. This thick mucus impairs the cilia's ability to move it out effectively, leading to mucus buildup. Such stagnation creates an ideal environment for bacteria, making it harder to clear mucus from the chest, and increases the risk of respiratory infections like pneumonia. Drinking water is safe and beneficial; neglecting it can cause various health issues.

Lungs need a diet too

For better lung health, you need to focus on anti-inflammatory diets. Foods like berries, turmeric, leafy greens, and Omega-3-rich options (fish, walnuts) are full of antioxidants. These nutrients help lower inflammation in the airways, which can otherwise worsen conditions like asthma and COPD. Warm fluids, such as herbal tea or warm water, are soothing and help loosen the mucus secretions more quickly than cold water. Limiting your intake of caffeine and alcohol will benefit your body, particularly in dry or heavily polluted weather.

Also Read: 1-Minute Lung Health Check: The Guide You Need To Survive Despite Severe AQI

When is the right time to see a doctor?

We all reach out for home remedies trying to find a cure, but it's important to see a doctor if your health takes a beating or worsens. There are many warning signs, such as a cough that lasts eight weeks or more, persistent shortness of breath during routine activities, coughing up blood or mucus, or recurrent chest infections like pneumonia. If you notice any of these symptoms, it's time to see a doctor immediately.

Remember, your lungs are strong, but they are not indestructible. The quality of your breath affects the quality of your life, so it's better to take care of your lungs rather than suffer from neglect.

(By Dr Sagar C, Consultant Pulmonologist, Narayana Healthcity, Bangalore)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.