Violence Outside House Of Zubeen Garg's Manager, Batons Used On Protesters

The situation near the house of Siddhartha Sharma - manager of the late singer Zubeen Garg --- became tense today after the police resorted to baton charge to disperse an agitated mob. A Special Investigation Team of the Assam Police is probing the death of the iconic singer, which took place in Singapore last week.

Siddhartha Sharma -- who is on the run -- has been serving as Zubeen Garg's manager since 2014 and has allegedly acquired wealth and properties worth several crores. Currently he owns multiple high-value assets in Assam. He had allegedly taken over as the Managing Director of Zubeen Garg Music LLP since 2023.

On Thursday, the people staged a massive protest in front of his house, demanding his arrest.

The situation became tense when the SIT personnel entered the house for a raid. The agitated people gheraoed the building and some of them thought he was caught by the SIT team. But seeing no evidence of it, they attacked the police vehicle, following which the Rapid Action Force deployed resorted to baton charge.

The Special Investigation Team of Assam police has detained musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami for questioning. The musician was part of the group that was on the yacht trip during which Zubeen Garg had died.

The SIT also reached the residence of entrepreneur and cultural activist Shyamkanu Mahanta and started an investigation. The officials are yet to release details regarding the raid. The SIT team has also raided the house of Shyamkanu Mahanta.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Shyamkanu Mahanta's programmes do not reflect Assamese culture, and so the state government has decided not to extend any funding support to them.

"Shyamkanu Mahanta's programmes are not associated with Assamese culture, and that's why I never attended them. I once went to his programme at Judges Field, but after a disruption from the crowd, I left immediately," Mr Sarma told reporters.