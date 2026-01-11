Balloon From Bangladesh Lands In Assam, Probe On

A large gas balloon, allegedly originating from Bangladesh, was recovered in Assam's Cachar district on Sunday, creating panic among the locals.

Police said the name of Ghilachhara Dwimukhi High School, located in Bangladesh's Sylhet, was written on the balloon. The balloon was found in Cachar's Borkhola area.

Locals said the "unusually large" balloon descended into an agricultural field, drawing immediate attention. Alarmed by its presence, villagers informed the Village Defence Party (VDP), which subsequently alerted the police.

Acting on the information, a police team reached the spot, followed by Partha Pratim Das, Senior Superintendent of Police, Cachar. By the time police arrived, a large crowd had gathered at the site.

Along with the school's name, the balloon had photographs of three individuals and text written in Bengali.

Police have initiated an investigation to determine how the balloon crossed the international border and whether there are any underlying security concerns.