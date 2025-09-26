"Delhi On Phone With Putin": NATO Chief's Big Claim Over US Tariff Impact

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has said that US President Donald Trump's tariffs on India for purchasing Russian oil are having a "big impact" on Moscow.

Mr Rutte also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is asking Russian President Vladimir Putin to "explain his strategy" on Ukraine after Mr Trump announced tariffs on Indian goods.

"This (tariff) immediately impacts Russia because that means Delhi is now on the phone with Vladimir Putin in Moscow, and Narendra Modi is asking him, 'I support you, but could you explain me your strategy because I have now been hit by these 50% tariffs by the United States'," he told CNN on Friday on the sidelines of the UNGA session in New York.

There was no immediate reaction from New Delhi or Moscow on Mr Rutte's remarks.

Mr Trump last month imposed a 25 per cent reciprocal tariff on India and an additional 25 per cent as a penalty for buying Russian oil. The US President, who has announced reciprocal tariffs on various countries since returning to power in January, accused New Delhi of fueling Moscow's deadly attacks on Ukraine by purchasing Russian oil.

Earlier this month, Mr Trump also said that NATO countries should impose 50 to 100 per cent tariffs on China and stop buying oil from Russia to help end the Ukraine war, which broke out in February 2022.

In a post on Truth Social on September 13, Mr Trump said he is ready to impose "major sanctions" on Russia when all NATO countries agree and start to do the same thing and stop buying oil from Moscow.

He also said that NATO's commitment to win has been "far less than 100%, and the purchase of Russian oil, by some, has been shocking!".

"It greatly weakens your negotiating position and bargaining power over Russia," he said.

Mr Rutte agreed with Mr Trump, saying NATO countries "should stop" buying Russian oil.

India-US Trade Talks Amid Trump's Tariff Tensions

A delegation led by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal held trade talks with US officials in New York this week. The team included senior officials from the ministry, including Special Secretary and India's chief negotiator, Rajesh Agrawal.

The visit came against the backdrop of recently concluded day-long discussions in Delhi between US Chief Negotiator Brendan Lynch and Mr Agrawal on the proposed bilateral trade agreement.

The meeting came days after Donald Trump said that he looks forward to speaking with his "very good friend", PM Modi, in the upcoming weeks.

"I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks. I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both our countries," he posted on Truth Social on September 10.

In response, PM Modi said that he was "confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership". India and the US are "close friends and natural partners", he wrote on X.

"Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest. I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people," PM Modi added.